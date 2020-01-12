Trump launches new attack on ‘Crazy Nancy’ Pelosi and Schiff in rage tweet over impeachment hearings

Donald Trump was off and running on Twitter on Sunday morning, begging ABC host George Stephanopoulos to grill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over the impeachment hearings and make her turn on fellow California Democrat, Adam Schiff.

Along the way, he also called the impeachment hearings “unfair” although the White House refused to participate and defend the president.

“George @GStephanopoulos, ask Crazy Nancy why she allowed Adam “Shifty” Schiff to totally make up my conversation with the Ukrainian President & read his false words to Congress and the world, as though I said it? He got caught! Ask why hearing was most unfair & biased in history?” he wrote.