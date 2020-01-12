Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump launches new attack on ‘Crazy Nancy’ Pelosi and Schiff in rage tweet over impeachment hearings

Published

7 mins ago

on

Donald Trump was off and running on Twitter on Sunday morning, begging ABC host George Stephanopoulos to grill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over the impeachment hearings and make her turn on fellow California Democrat, Adam Schiff.

Along the way, he also called the impeachment hearings “unfair” although the White House refused to participate and defend the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“George @GStephanopoulos, ask Crazy Nancy why she allowed Adam “Shifty” Schiff to totally make up my conversation with the Ukrainian President & read his false words to Congress and the world, as though I said it? He got caught! Ask why hearing was most unfair & biased in history?” he wrote.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump launches new attack on ‘Crazy Nancy’ Pelosi and Schiff in rage tweet over impeachment hearings

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

Donald Trump was off and running on Twitter on Sunday morning, begging ABC host George Stephanopoulos to grill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over the impeachment hearinbgs and make her turn on fellow California Democrat, Adam Schiff.

Along the way, he also called the impeachment hearings "unfair" although the White House refused to participate and defend the president.

"George @GStephanopoulos, ask Crazy Nancy why she allowed Adam “Shifty” Schiff to totally make up my conversation with the Ukrainian President & read his false words to Congress and the world, as though I said it? He got caught! Ask why hearing was most unfair & biased in history?" he wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson drops the hammer on the Trump kids in a brutal column warning of a ‘Trumpian’ political dynasty

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

In his typically blunt fashion, Republican consultant Rick Wilson claims the U.S. will never be rid of the Trump family if the president survives his impeachment trial and is re-elected in 2020.

Getting right to the point in his Daily Beast column, Wilson writes, "Eight years of Trump sucks, right? It’s terrible, isn’t it? I mean, it can’t get worse, right? Right? Oh, you cockeyed optimists."

Adding, "If he wins in 2020, we’re never getting rid of these dolts," Wilson said the re-election of Trump will guarantee, "the rise of the Imperial Trumps, a family cult built on the remains of the moldering corpse of the GOP, featuring all the warmth of North Korea’s Kim dynasty and a kind of Hapsburg-jawed je ne sais dumbf*ck rien."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Giuliani’s latest proposal to halt Trump impeachment dismissed as ‘downright impossible’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

Sunday morning an MSNBC analyst poured cold water on a proposal from former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts use his authority and dismiss the impeachment trial of Donald Trump before it even begins.

Appearing on Fox News on Saturday night, Giuliani -- who serves as a legal advisor to the president -- suggested Roberts could, at the behest of the GOP leadership, call off the trial of the president.

According to Giuliani, "All it says is in the Senate, it says there shall be a trial in the United States Senate, the chief justice presides. What happens at the beginning of trial very often? The defense lawyer stands up and says, 'your honor, I move for the dismissal of the indictment because it fails to state a crime.' The chief justice will be given the power to dismiss. If we do go to a trial, he'll [Trump] get acquitted. I could even argue that politically it would be better to go to trial."

Continue Reading
 
 