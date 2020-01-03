Quantcast
Trump leaving White House out of the loop on Iran meant he was the only one who could brief the press

1 min ago

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman contributed to a new report that revealed not only did President Donald Trump leave most of his White House team out of the loop on the bombings in Iran, it meant he was the only one capable of briefing the press.

“Among the aides, the president kept out of a tight circle of those briefed were advisers who would have to explain to reporters what took place and what the rationale was,” Haberman tweeted. “That left POTUS as the only briefer of the media, nearly 24 hours later.”

“Aides said Mr. Trump was angry about a rocket attack last week by forces linked to Tehran that killed an American civilian contractor and stewed as he watched television images of pro-Iranian demonstrators storming the American Embassy in Baghdad in the days that followed, neither of which would normally result in such a seemingly disproportionate retaliation,” The Times also reported.

“Still, officials offered scant details and only general explanations for why these reported threats were any different than the rocket attacks, roadside bombings and other assaults carried out by General Suleimani’s Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps over the years,” the report said.

Trump did take the time to inform Israel about the bombings as well as several members of his Mar-a-Lago golf club.

Read the full report from The New York Times.


