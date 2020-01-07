Trump mocked for ‘reluctantly agreeing not to commit war crimes’ after saying ‘I like to obey the law’

“He certainly doesn’t”

President Donald Trump is appearing to back away from his repeated threats of destroying Iranian cultural and religious sites should that country retaliate for his assassinating one of their top generals. In a short Oval Office presser the president, asked if he would carry out his war crimes threat, said,”I like to obey the law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage,” Trump told the press pool. “And you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”

Trump laments that the U.S. has to be “gentle” with Iran’s cultural sites but adds, “if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.” Attacking cultural sites is an international war crime, according to the 1954 Hague treaty and a 2017 UN resolution. https://t.co/FB6Pld2aLu pic.twitter.com/dkxdEBJnWA — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 7, 2020

Many on social media were quick to point out he in fact has a long history of not obeying the law.

Trump reluctantly agrees not to commit war crimes: “We are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage. And you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.” — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Except when I offer hush payments to a pórn staff I had sex with while my wife was giving birth to our son.

But you know… I love the law. Now please, Lay your hands on me and pray, I am your saviour. — Ash (@beach_hermit) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump backs off bombing cultural sites: “If that’s what the law is – I like to obey the law.” Not sure what the current tally is of Trump’s lies and misleading statements, but add another one to it. Because he certainly doesn’t like obeying the law. https://t.co/A3JTcmhVaF — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“I like to obey the law” – The president who, just since taking office, has paid more than $27 million in legal settlements for business fraud and charity abuse https://t.co/THCto7QaSU — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 7, 2020

TRUMP: “If that is what the law is, I like to obey the law.” SINCE WHEN!!?? pic.twitter.com/WSA2KQBAWk — Rusty Jones III (@RustyJonesIII) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorry, Daniel, we’re gonna need a fact check on the “I like to obey the law” part. This won’t take long. https://t.co/HSCCm6IEsC — Martin Neiman (@Tackspayer) January 7, 2020

“I like to obey the law” might be the biggest lie President Trump has ever told. https://t.co/VQA4DWgzde — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“I like to obey the law” says man who recently was fined $2 million for stealing from his own charity. — Mark Zohar (@markzohar) January 7, 2020