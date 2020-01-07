Trump mocked for ‘reluctantly agreeing not to commit war crimes’ after saying ‘I like to obey the law’
“He certainly doesn’t”
President Donald Trump is appearing to back away from his repeated threats of destroying Iranian cultural and religious sites should that country retaliate for his assassinating one of their top generals. In a short Oval Office presser the president, asked if he would carry out his war crimes threat, said,”I like to obey the law.”
“We are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage,” Trump told the press pool. “And you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
Trump laments that the U.S. has to be “gentle” with Iran’s cultural sites but adds, “if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
Attacking cultural sites is an international war crime, according to the 1954 Hague treaty and a 2017 UN resolution. https://t.co/FB6Pld2aLu pic.twitter.com/dkxdEBJnWA
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 7, 2020
Many on social media were quick to point out he in fact has a long history of not obeying the law.
Trump reluctantly agrees not to commit war crimes: “We are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage. And you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 7, 2020
Except when I offer hush payments to a pórn staff I had sex with while my wife was giving birth to our son.
But you know… I love the law. Now please, Lay your hands on me and pray, I am your saviour.
— Ash (@beach_hermit) January 7, 2020
Trump backs off bombing cultural sites: “If that’s what the law is – I like to obey the law.”
Not sure what the current tally is of Trump’s lies and misleading statements, but add another one to it. Because he certainly doesn’t like obeying the law. https://t.co/A3JTcmhVaF
— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) January 7, 2020
“I like to obey the law” – The president who, just since taking office, has paid more than $27 million in legal settlements for business fraud and charity abuse https://t.co/THCto7QaSU
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 7, 2020
TRUMP: “If that is what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
SINCE WHEN!!?? pic.twitter.com/WSA2KQBAWk
— Rusty Jones III (@RustyJonesIII) January 7, 2020
Sorry, Daniel, we’re gonna need a fact check on the “I like to obey the law” part.
This won’t take long. https://t.co/HSCCm6IEsC
— Martin Neiman (@Tackspayer) January 7, 2020
“I like to obey the law” might be the biggest lie President Trump has ever told. https://t.co/VQA4DWgzde
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 7, 2020
“I like to obey the law” says man who recently was fined $2 million for stealing from his own charity.
— Mark Zohar (@markzohar) January 7, 2020
Breaking Banner
Facebook executive says he doesn’t want to tilt the scales against Trump with ban on false info
An executive at the social media site Facebook decided that the site shouldn't try to hurt President Donald Trump's efforts on Facebook even if they didn't want him to win.
Facebook decided in the past that they will not police deepfake videos and false information, as they had previously promised. By Tuesday, however, Facebook had reconsidered, presumably after an overwhelming backlash. The problem, however, is that it doesn't ban all doctored videos.
Trump whines impeachment is diverting attention from Iran as he goes on an extended Oval Office rant
President Donald Trump whined in the White House Tuesday that his attacks on Iran haven't distracted people away from impeachment.
Pundits and political analysts have speculated that the reason Trump attacked Iran when he did was a means of spurring his image and reelection.
"It really is a shame that we can't focus on all of the things," Trump said about Iran and impeachment. "You know, we talked today about Iran, Iraq, economic development. We have the greatest stock market we've ever had in the history of our country. The greatest economy we've ever had in the history of our country. We're setting records, unemployment records, employment records, we're going to have almost 160 million people working. And we have to work on this partisan scam -- is really a shame, that we have to take time is a shame. All right. That's about it."
Trump’s Pentagon chief insists withdrawal letter was just ‘a draft’ — but Iraq’s prime minister says it’s official policy
Dismissing a letter Iraq’s prime minister says he received from US headquarters, Defense Secretary Mark Esper insisted this Tuesday that the US has no intentions of withdrawing from Iraq in the near future, POLITICO reports.
According to Esper, the letter suggesting the US would withdraw troops from Iraq merely “a draft” that wasn’t meant to be circulated.
“A draft, unsigned letter that was an acquired by an Iraq official has no import. It has no value whatsoever,” Esper said in an interview on CNN. “So the fact that anybody would take it seriously or respond to it, I would say this: The United States is not withdrawing from Iraq.”