Trump mocked for ‘reluctantly agreeing not to commit war crimes’ after saying ‘I like to obey the law’

4 mins ago

“He certainly doesn’t”

President Donald Trump is appearing to back away from his repeated threats of destroying Iranian cultural and religious sites should that country retaliate for his assassinating one of their top generals. In a short Oval Office presser the president, asked if he would carry out his war crimes threat, said,”I like to obey the law.”

“We are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage,” Trump told the press pool. “And you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”

Many on social media were quick to point out he in fact has a long history of not obeying the law.

