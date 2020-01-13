Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump plan for allies to crack down on Chinese company is backfiring: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

On Monday, Business Insider reported that Andrew Parker, the head of the British espionage agency MI5, is not concerned about U.S. threats to cut off intelligence sharing to Britain if they do not crack down on the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

Parker, who said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has few options because there aren’t many telecommunications companies and Huawei controls 28 percent of the global market, has said that he has “no reason to think” American intelligence services will cut them off.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes as a blow to President Donald Trump, whose administration issued the threat as part of their lobbying effort to restrict Huawei’s international influence. Huawei has been at the cutting edge of developing “5G” infrastructure, allowing many countries to build their new equipment with Chinese technology, but it has come under heavy suspicion from the United States, which accuses the firm of facilitating espionage by the Chinese government. Huawei denies these allegations. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned it will be “difficult” for the United States to share intelligence with countries that have Huawei-based telecommunications infrastructure.

Parker’s attitude suggests that this lobbying effort is unsuccessful. The U.K. has been considering whether to place Huawei on a trade blacklist at the request of the administration, but missed their July 2019 deadline to do so citing lack of clarity from American officials.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump plan for allies to crack down on Chinese company is backfiring: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

On Monday, Business Insider reported that Andrew Parker, the head of the British espionage agency MI5, is not concerned about U.S. threats to cut off intelligence sharing to Britain if they do not crack down on the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

Parker, who said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has few options because there aren't many telecommunications companies and Huawei controls 28 percent of the global market, has said that he has "no reason to think" American intelligence services will cut them off.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump is a pathological liar — but spinning manufactured evidence to justify war is an American tradition

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

I don't think it's controversial to point out that governments lie to their people about war. We have been through too many examples in recent memory, right here in the United States, to fool ourselves into thinking that it's unusual. Governments often lie about the reasons for getting into wars, how much wars cost in blood and treasure and how well the war is going once they get into it.

We have a pathological liar for a president at the moment and a party and administration that is eager to cover for him. So when they take military action, the press and the general population are more skeptical than usual. But let's not pretend this is the first time that's happened. It's just that Trump and his henchmen are incompetent and can't even lie very effectively.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fascism scholar: If Trump wins again, America will be ‘ready for full-on authoritarian rule’

Published

50 mins ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Congress will soon send its articles of impeachment for Donald Trump to the Senate, where Republicans are determined to acquit him on all charges, including abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, and encouraging foreign powers to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.No evidence or witnesses will persuade the Senate majority to reach a conclusion consistent with the obvious facts that Donald Trump should be impeached, convicted and removed from office. The Constitution’s mandate that a impeachment should involve an impartial trial and a fair hearing of evidence and witnesses has no meaning in TrumpWorld.
Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image