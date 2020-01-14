Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump put himself in new legal jeopardy with dubious claim Suleimani posed an ‘imminent threat’: law experts

Published

3 hours ago

on

According to a compilation of legal opinions pulled together by Business Insider, President Donald Trump may have opened himself up to more legal problems — including another article of impeachment — as his claim that Iranian military leader Qassem Suleimani was an “imminent threat” to the US and its overseas properties have fallen apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a weekend where Defense Secretary Mark Esper appeared on the cable talk shows and attempted to defend the president’s claim that multiple embassies were threatened, the administration’s claims of threats have fallen apart.

With lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who were briefed on the intelligence questioning the thinness of the information shared — and new reports noting that the supposed embassies were never warned — the president’s surprise drone-killing of the popular Iranian leader is facing new scrutiny.

“Trump and key administration officials had for days argued that the president’s decision to assassinate Soleimani by drone strike earlier in January were justified because he posed an ‘imminent threat’ to US forces in the Middle East. But when pressed on the details, they were less than convincing,” Business Insider reports before asking, “So why bother making the argument that Soleimani posed an imminent threat, if it never really mattered all along?”

“The answer, legal experts say, is that it puts the Trump administration on stronger legal ground as it faces scrutiny for bypassing Congress to order the killing,” the report continues.

According to Oona Hathaway, a professor of international law at Yale law school, “The only legal route Trump could take to get round the requirement for congressional and UN Security Council approval for the military action would be to show that it was taken in self defense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

 “In both cases, the exception is narrow,” she wrote for The Atlantic. “The threat must be so extreme and imminent that it would be unreasonable to seek the necessary approvals before taking action to defend the country.”

According to Gary Solis, a retired West Point professor of law, “There are norms of international behavior that allow us to identify, apprehend, and try terrorists. We can’t have a civilized world if we don’t follow the law.”

“He notes that the war on terror is a never-ending fight but not a technical war as defined by law. To justify the killing under the AUMF then there would have had to be a specific ‘imminent threat’ rather than a general sense that Soleimani is a bad guy who doesn’t like Americans. And, most notably, Soleimani was also a general in the Iranian army, which means he can’t necessarily be dealt with like non-state actors,” he told Quartz.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Democrat-led House could move to hold Trump accountable for the decision if it is indeed found that no ‘imminent’ danger was posed, but in a Congress deeply divided along partisan lines it’s a move that would likely run aground,” the report notes, with Solis adding, “How would we feel if Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was killed on a visit to Canada in a Canadian airport?”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Abby Huntsman really leaving show over ‘toxic work environment’ and tension with Meghan McCain: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Abby Huntsman made a major announcement: she is leaving the show, and this Friday, January 17 will be her last day. The conservative pundit will be working on the 2020 campaign of her father, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman — who is running for that position again. But Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy of CNN Business are reporting that according to their sources, Abby Huntsman likely has another reason for leaving “The View”: a “toxic work environment” and a “soured relationship” with co-host Meghan McCain.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nancy Pelosi could get the ‘last laugh’ during Trump’s impeachment trial: conservative columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Never Trump conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote for the Washington Post that while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) may not have gotten a hard guarantee of witnesses at the impeachment trial by withholding the articles, she managed to put Republicans on the defensive — and that could ultimately get her the "last laugh" in opening the Senate trial to new evidence.

"Some voices in the punditocracy have insisted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) 'lost' in finally agreeing to send the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate," wrote Rubin. "Pelosi has responded that the delay resulted in a bunch of information coming to light, former national security adviser John Bolton’s announcement that he would testify if subpoenaed and the shoring up of public support for witnesses. With polling showing that the public overwhelming wants to hear from Bolton (two-thirds support it, including more than 70 percent of independents, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Monday) and a new report suggesting major defections on the Republican side, Pelosi may get the last laugh."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner met with Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas — according to newly unearthed photo

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani's indicted associate Lev Parnas met Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at least once -- based on a newly revealed photograph.

Parnas' attorney Joseph Bondy shared a photo of the Ukraine-born businessman with President Donald Trump's eldest daughter and son-in-law -- who both serve as White House advisers -- with Daily Beast reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan.

The Giuliani associate has met many other figures in Trump's orbit, including the president himself, before he was indicted last year on a variety of Federal Election Campaign Act violations in the Southern District of New York.

Continue Reading
 
 