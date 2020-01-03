Quantcast
Trump suggests Iraq is ungrateful for ‘all we have done for them’

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump, who has promised to put an end to America’s “forever wars,” suggested on Friday that the Iraqi government has not been sufficiently grateful to the United States, which invaded the country in 2003 and presided over a bloody occupation and insurgency that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people.

“The United States has paid Iraq Billions of Dollars a year, for many years,” Trump said at the start of his tweet. “That is on top of all else we have done for them.”

The president continued by making a contradictory statement about his feelings on Iran’s influence over Iraq, as he said both that Iraqis don’t want to be controlled by Iranian influence, while also saying it was “their choice” if Iran exerts influence over their country.

“The people of Iraq don’t want to be dominated & controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice. Over the last 15 years, Iran has gained more and more control over Iraq, and the people of Iraq are not happy with that. It will never end well!”

Iraq’s parliament is considering a vote to expel American troops from the country in the wake of the killing of Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani.

