Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporter Doug Collins will soon launch campaign for US Senate in Georgia

Published

20 mins ago

on

ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Doug Collins will soon announce a challenge to U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, setting up a bitter Republican showdown in November that pits one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal de…

Read More

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bloomberg: A new future for Puerto Rico includes making it our 51st state

Published

9 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump supporter Doug Collins will soon launch campaign for US Senate in Georgia

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

State Department retaliated against NPR by kicking reporter off Mike Pompeo’s plane: report

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The U.S. State Department appears to be retaliating against National Public Radio (NPR) after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suffered a caught-on-tape meltdown following an interview with NPR "All Things Considered" co-host Mary Louise Kelly.

According to PBS "Newshour" reporter Nick Schifrin, the State Department kicked NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen off of Pompeo's jet.

"State Department removes NPR’s Michele Kelemen from Sec. Pompeo plane--where she was scheduled for a pool radio rotation--during upcoming trip to London, Kiev," Schifrin reported.

AFP State Department correspondent Shaun Tandon blasted the move on behalf of the State Department Correspondent's Association.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image