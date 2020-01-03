Trump to court evangelical Latinos at Miami megachurch where many congregants are undocumented

In a brand new outreach effort to evangelicals, President Trump’s reelection campaign is set to launch the Evangelicals for Trump Coalition, which is in part an effort to bolster support among Latino evangelicals who haven’t quite matched their white counterparts’ support for the President.

As The Washington Post points out, Trump will appear at El Rey Jesús church in Miami this Friday, which is led by Guillermo Maldonado, a prominent Hispanic evangelical Trump ally. However, Trump’s hardline immigration policies make for a complicated pitch.

According to the Miami Herald, Maldonado reassured his undocumented Hispanic congregants that don’t have to worry about being deported if they show up to the event.

“I ask you: Do you think I would do something where I would endanger my people?” Maldonado said. “I’m not that dumb.”

Maldonado, who is a Honduran immigrant, preaches what is known as the “prosperity gospel” — a controversial theology that says God will reward those who give to the church with wealth and health.

