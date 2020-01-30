Trump trial could end soon as Dems fail to win support
By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said late Thursday she would vote to allow witnesses in President Donald Trump’s i…
Breaking Banner
John Bolton destroys GOP argument against impeachment witnesses as ‘the exact reverse of the truth’
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton blasted the Republican argument against impeachment trial witnesses during a speech in Texas on Thursday evening, KXAN-TV reports.
"Speaking at a private event in Austin Thursday, Former National Security Advisor John Bolton defended government officials who testified in front of the U.S. House impeachment inquiry," the station reported. "Sources tell KXAN Bolton defended former diplomatic and state department officials Fiona Hill, Tim Morrison, Alex Vindman, Bill Taylor, and Marie Yovanovitch."
Breaking Banner
Lisa Murkowski swarmed by reporters asking if she will vote to allow impeachment trial witnesses
Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) gaggled with reporters following the day's end of the impeachment trial on Thursday.
Murkowski did not say whether she would vote to allow witnesses, as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced, but did say she would update the public on Friday.
Here are some of the reports of her scrum with reporters.
https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1223097091532165121
https://twitter.com/AliVelshi/status/1223097063715426304
https://twitter.com/Toure/status/1223095200609972225
https://twitter.com/AndrewDesiderio/status/1223096030251536390
2020 Election
‘There is no need for more evidence’: Lamar Alexander announces his opposition to impeachment witnesses
Sen. Lamar Alexander (D-TN) released a statement on his views on impeachment witnesses on Thursday evening.
Alexander is not running for re-election, which has made him one of the most closely-watched senators on the issue of whether witnesses will be called as they have been in every other impeachment trial.
Late Thursday evening, Alexander announced he would be voting no.
Here is his explanation:
https://twitter.com/SenAlexander/status/1223093579553308673
https://twitter.com/SenAlexander/status/1223093584934719494
https://twitter.com/SenAlexander/status/1223093592064958465