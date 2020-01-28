Trump uses Middle East peace plan event to praise Pompeo for berating NPR reporter: ‘Did a good job on her’
During an event at the White House celebrating the unveiling of President Trump’s new Middle East peace plan, Trump took a moment to praise Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his recent dust up with an NPR reporter.
Standing alongside Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump pointed to “our great Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo,” prompting a standing ovation in the room — a standing ovation that seemingly impressed Trump.
“Whoa,” Trump said, marveling at the applause. “That’s impressive — that was very impressive. That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you yesterday, huh?”
“I think you did a good job on her, actually,” Trump continued.
Trump’s remarks come after Pompeo’s testy exchange with NPR host Mary Louise Kelly this Friday, where he angrily responded to her questions about his alleged involvement in the Ukraine scandal.
“He was not happy to have been questioned about Ukraine,” Kelly recounted on NPR. “He asked, ‘Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?’ He used the F-word in that sentence and many others.”
Watch Trump’s remarks in the video below:
President Trump to Secretary Pompeo regarding @NPRKelly: "That reporter couldn't have done too good job on you yesterday. I think you did a good job on her actually."
Full video here: https://t.co/w4JvQ4GkZD pic.twitter.com/DJEQnIaEUG
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 28, 2020
CNN
Rick Santorum gives away the GOP’s game on impeachment: ‘Even if he did it, Republicans don’t care!’
Trump-supporting CNN contributor Rick Santorum on Tuesday admitted that President Donald Trump likely told former national security adviser John Bolton that he was extorting the Ukrainian government to push it to investigate his political opponents -- but then insisted that the president didn't really mean it.
While discussing the latest reported revelations from Bolton's upcoming book, Santorum said he's inclined to believe that Bolton is telling the truth.
Trump uses Middle East peace plan event to praise Pompeo for berating NPR reporter: ‘Did a good job on her’
During an event at the White House celebrating the unveiling of President Trump's new Middle East peace plan, Trump took a moment to praise Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his recent dust up with an NPR reporter.
Standing alongside Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump pointed to "our great Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo," prompting a standing ovation in the room -- a standing ovation that seemingly impressed Trump.
"Whoa," Trump said, marveling at the applause. "That's impressive -- that was very impressive. That reporter couldn't have done too good a job on you yesterday, huh?"
Breaking Banner
Sen. Ron Johnson scrambles after accidentally becoming fourth GOP senator to support Bolton testimony
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday briefly became the fourth Republican senator to say that former National Security Adviser John Bolton should testify -- and then he changed his mind.
Democrats would need four Republican senators to vote with them in order to hear Bolton's testimony. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) are all on record wanting to hear Bolton's testimony.
And on Tuesday, Johnson suggested to reporter Adam Klasfeld that he was ready to hear Bolton's testimony. But the senator quickly walked back his remarks.
This would be a major breakthrough. Adding him to Romney and Collins, only one more Republican vote needed. https://t.co/wsWPdU2xTi