Trump welcomes court decision that allows military funds to be used for border wall
President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed a court decision that allows $3.6 billion in military funds to be used to build his signature wall on the US-Mexico border.
“Entire Wall is under construction or getting ready to start!” the president tweeted following the ruling by the Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals.
A lower court had temporarily blocked the use of the Department of Defense funds for construction of the wall that Trump pledged to build during his campaign for the White House.
Trump’s efforts to build a wall along the southwest US border with Mexico to stem illegal immigration have been met with numerous court challenges.
The president declared a national emergency last year and turned to the Pentagon for funding after the House of Representatives refused to allocate all of the money he sought for construction of the wall.
In a statement, the White House described the ruling by the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit as a “victory for the rule of law.”
“The Fifth Circuit has lifted an illegitimate nationwide injunction entered by a lower court, and in doing so has allowed vital border wall construction to move forward using military construction funds,” it said.
“We are committed to keeping our borders secure, and we will finish the wall.”
Breaking Banner
Trump supporter draws handgun in shopping mall argument over MAGA hat
A Trump supporter drew a handgun during an argument over his "Make America Great Again" hat.
Police said a man wearing a red hat showing support for President Donald Trump sparked an active shooter scare at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township, reported the Associated Press.
News of the incident last week spread quickly online and sent panicked shoppers fleeing the mall, but police cautioned right away on social media that the man appeared to be justified in drawing a weapon in self defense.
Trump has aligned himself with the ‘Prosperity Gospel’ scam and is helping to sell it to his evangelical base: op-ed
President Trump's spiritual adviser and current chair of the White House evangelical advisory board, Paula White, is a proponent of the "Prosperity Gospel" -- a controversial Christian theology that says if believers give money to churches and religious leaders, they will be rewarded with health and wealth by God. This Friday, he used one of the largest Prosperity Gospel platforms in the country for the kickoff of his "Evangelicals for Trump" initiative when he hosted a rally at Miami’s King Jesus International Ministry. According to Brendan Clarey in an op-ed for AZ Central, Trump is sending a clear message to his evangelical base: Prosperity Gospel and Trump’s promises "are as spiritually hollow as they are similar."
Breaking Banner
Stephanie Grisham ducks offer of $175,000 to kids charity in exchange for 1 hour press conference: CNN’s Tapper
According to CNN's Jake Tapper, Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham -- who has yet to hold one press conference since taking over for Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- sidestepped an offer of $175,000 to a charity benefiting children in return for taking questions from the White House press corps for one hour.
Author Don Winslow made the initial offer to Grisham of $100,000 only to have fellow novelist Stephen King pitch in another $75,000, with the money slated to go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
As Winslow wrote, " To @PressSec Stephanie Grisham I'm upping my offer to $100,000. @StephenKing has agreed to put in $75,000. We will donate $175,000 to @StJude in your name & help a lot of kids if you will take questions from the full White House press corps for 1 HOUR in the WH briefing room."