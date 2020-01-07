Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s administration tries to claim kicking people off of disability will actually help them

Published

5 mins ago

on

For former soldiers, handicapped people and those facing terminal diseases, disability benefits can be crucial in helping them live their lives with dignity. President Donald Trump is trying to take that away for some people, the Huffington Post reported Tuesday.

“Under the proposed change, the government would look more closely at whether certain disability insurance recipients still qualify as ‘disabled’ after they’ve already been awarded those benefits,” said HuffPo. “While recipients already have to demonstrate their continuing disability every few years, the proposal would ramp up the examinations, potentially running still-eligible beneficiaries out of the program.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The additional reviews will force disabled Americans to navigate additional red tape at a time some are struggling in their daily lives. But the White House said such reviews will help “maintain appropriate stewardship of the disability program.”

It’s another move that the Trump team has made without Congress to gut social programs that make it easier for people to survive without labor income. It also doesn’t save the government much money in the ballooning deficits Republicans have racked up with increased defense spending and hefty tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy.

“Democrats and disability advocates said the proposed new regulation would only hurt disabled people, that it hasn’t been vetted and that the rule-making process should be delayed. More than 8 million Americans receive disability benefits based on past employment and a loss of wage income due to the onset of a severe disability,” said HuffPo.

“We are concerned that under the proposed rule, some individuals subject to review will be simply unable to navigate the process and, as a result, lose their benefits even though there is no medical improvement,” Senate Democrats said in a letter they released in December.

Trump’s team tried to claim that kicking people off of disability will actually help them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe that there may be positive employment effects as a result of these proposed rules, although we cannot currently quantify them,” the Social Security Administration said in a notice.

The new Trump rules could affect hundreds of thousands of Americans and the proposal will save just $2 billion over 10 years.

Read the full report at the Huffington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s administration tries to claim kicking people off of disability will actually help them

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

For former soldiers, handicapped people and those facing terminal diseases, disability benefits can be crucial in helping them live their lives with dignity. President Donald Trump is trying to take that away, the Huffington Post reported Tuesday.

"Under the proposed change, the government would look more closely at whether certain disability insurance recipients still qualify as 'disabled' after they’ve already been awarded those benefits," said HuffPo. "While recipients already have to demonstrate their continuing disability every few years, the proposal would ramp up the examinations, potentially running still-eligible beneficiaries out of the program."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Major Trump donor charged with obstructing inquiry into shady inauguration donations

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

California-based venture capitalist Imaad Zuberi, a major donor to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, has been charged with criminally obstructing an investigation into whether the inauguration accepted illegal donations from foreign sources.

The Associated Press reports that federal prosecutors claim that Zuberi took "numerous" steps to illegally thwart their probe into Trump's inaugural committee that included backdating a $50,000 check and deleting relevant emails.

Prosecutors have also said that Zuberi made a $900,000 donation to Trump's inauguration that "was in fact funded using money obtained from other sources," although it did not name the specific sources of the donation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Disturbing’: Trump’s White House blasted for being less transparent than Saudi Arabia

Published

44 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner met with Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman on Monday, but the Saudis released the information to the press nearly 12 hours before the president acknowledged the meeting on Twitter. The White House Correspondents' Association flattened the president for his lack of transparency.

"It is disturbing to see the government of Saudi Arabia have more transparency than the White House about a meeting with the President in the Oval Office," said Jonathan Karl, the president of the WHCA.

"President Trump met with Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defense at the White House yesterday, but the public did not learn about the meeting until the Saudi government released a statement about it today. The Saudi government also released photographs of the President and his senior advisers meeting with the Vice Minister of Defense in the Oval Office. A meeting with a foreign leader in the Oval Office should, at the very least, be on the public schedule with a read-out of the meeting released after it is over. This has been the long-standing precedent for the presidents of both political parties," the statement also said.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image