Trump’s advisers see Iran as ‘more an obsession than a strategic target’: foreign affairs expert

According to David Ignatius in a column for The Washington Post this Friday, the US going to war with Iran has been an inevitability for 40 years, “but we don’t seem any better at deflecting revolutionary Iran from its destructive course than we were at the beginning.”

“The Iranian-backed militiamen with their battering ram at the gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday looked eerily similar to the well-directed mob that seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and set this dreadful story rolling,” Ignatius writes. “In the 40 years since then, journalists like me have written about the ‘brink of war’ in the Persian Gulf so often that we ought to have the phrase on a function key. But there was never a direct, acknowledged act of war until Thursday night.”

Although the Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani deserved his violent end, his killing marks an end to what was an overall restrained US foreign policy towards Iran. When Trump decided to kill 25 members of an Iranian-backed militia in response to the death of an American contractor, the militia turned its anger towards the US Embassy in Baghdad, prompting Trump to double-down by killing Soleimani.

“This is how wars begin,” writes Ignatius, “with a chain of missed signals and tit-for-tat responses.”

“The president who wanted so badly to escape the region that he abandoned a low-cost, high-success mission in northeast Syria is now stumbling into a hugely expensive adventure against Iran. He has lurched from one ill-considered policy to the next, goaded by advisers for whom Iran seems more an obsession than a strategic target.”

Read his full piece over at The Washington Post.