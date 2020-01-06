Trump’s advisers see Iran as ‘more an obsession than a strategic target’: foreign affairs expert
According to David Ignatius in a column for The Washington Post this Friday, the US going to war with Iran has been an inevitability for 40 years, “but we don’t seem any better at deflecting revolutionary Iran from its destructive course than we were at the beginning.”
“The Iranian-backed militiamen with their battering ram at the gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday looked eerily similar to the well-directed mob that seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and set this dreadful story rolling,” Ignatius writes. “In the 40 years since then, journalists like me have written about the ‘brink of war’ in the Persian Gulf so often that we ought to have the phrase on a function key. But there was never a direct, acknowledged act of war until Thursday night.”
Although the Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani deserved his violent end, his killing marks an end to what was an overall restrained US foreign policy towards Iran. When Trump decided to kill 25 members of an Iranian-backed militia in response to the death of an American contractor, the militia turned its anger towards the US Embassy in Baghdad, prompting Trump to double-down by killing Soleimani.
“This is how wars begin,” writes Ignatius, “with a chain of missed signals and tit-for-tat responses.”
“The president who wanted so badly to escape the region that he abandoned a low-cost, high-success mission in northeast Syria is now stumbling into a hugely expensive adventure against Iran. He has lurched from one ill-considered policy to the next, goaded by advisers for whom Iran seems more an obsession than a strategic target.”
Read his full piece over at The Washington Post.
2020 Election
This is the true meaning behind the lingo used by corporate Democrats
“Purity test”? “Pragmatic progressive”? “Free stuff”? What are these politicians talking about?
If you’re confused, you’re not alone. Certain words and phrases are routinely used by “centrist” political candidates. By design, these terms are imprecise, emotionally charged, and often self-contradicting. In fact, the word “centrist” is just such a term, since polling shows that the economic viewpoint of these candidates—especially regarding health care, Social Security, education and other social programs—is often well to the right of the general public.
Pete Buttigieg’s recent use of the term “purity test” is a case in point. While the Midwestern mayor used it to describe criticism of big-donor fundraising, it has also been applied to policies such as Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back a few days later. “For anyone who accuses us for instituting purity tests,” she said, “it’s called having values. It’s called giving a damn.”
Trump tweets Iran will ‘never have a nuclear weapon’
President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his insistence that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, amid mounting tension over the US killing of a top Iranian commander.
Writing in all-caps, the US leader tweeted: "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"
The tweet came a day after Tehran announced it was further winding down observance of parts of an international deal struck to ensure that the country does not secretly develop a nuclear weapon under cover of its civilian nuclear industry.
Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 deal negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama. Last year, Iran resumed uranium enrichment, reporting a tenfold increase in production.
Breaking Banner
Defense Secretary’s chief of staff leaving Pentagon amid escalating tensions with Iran
The Defense Secretary's chief of staff is leaving the Pentagon.
Eric Chewning, chief of staff to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, will step down at the end of the month, the latest in a series of high-profile civilians to leave the department, reported Politico.
He will be replaced by Jen Stewart, the top Republican staffer on the House Armed Services Committee, according to the Pentagon.
Stewart previously served as a top adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs.