Trump’s Defense secretary just completely contradicted the president’s threat to commit war crimes
Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday completely undercut President Donald Trump’s advocacy of war crimes, telling CNN that the administration “will follow the laws of armed conflict.”
Trump had raised the prospect of violating these laws over the weekend, saying on Twitter: ‘Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD.”
As many people pointed out, this is a clear violation of the Geneva Convention, which prohibits “any acts of hostility directed against the historic monuments, works of art or places of worship which constitute the cultural or spiritual heritage of peoples.” Others pointed out that Trump’s threat could violate other laws of war, such as the requirement that attacks be proportionate.
CNN pressed Esper on whether his comments meant that the military wouldn’t target cultural sites under his watch, he said: “That’s the laws of armed conflict.”
When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked about Trump’s war crimes threat on Sunday, he took the more dishonest strategy of flatly denying the plain truth, saying: “President Trump didn’t say he’d go after a cultural site — read what he said.” Of course, that’s exactly what Trump said.
Trump refused to back down on Sunday from his threat in comments to pool reporters, undercutting Pompeo even further, saying: “They’re allowed to kill our people, they’re allowed to torture and maim our people, they’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people, and we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way.”
Two Republican senators humiliate themselves to wish Eric Trump a happy birthday
Over the weekend, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) sent one of the most humiliating tweets I’ve seen from a public official — which is saying something in the age of President Donald Trump.
Amazingly, the offending tweet is still up:
https://twitter.com/ThomTillis/status/1213595744592154625
Now, it should be clear what’s going on here. The “card” isn’t a card — it’s a site where Tillis is trying to harvest information to later hit up potential donors to help with his re-election campaign. But the fact that he tried to do it with the pretense of wishing a happy birthday to the president’s son — a son who is, let’s remember supposedly running his father’s business so that it is completely free of inappropriate political influence — is unbelievably humiliating.
‘Absolutely shameless’: Nikki Haley blasted for ‘irresponsible’ lie against Democrats to defend Trump
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley received harsh criticism along for an attack against Democrats running for president in 2020 during a Monday appearance on Fox News.
Haley, the former Republican governor of South Carolina, was interviewed by Sean Hannity.
“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat Presidential candidates," Haley argued.
The comments came on the same day that hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets to mourn the assassinated Iranian general.
https://twitter.com/_purpleXi_/status/1214191726123978752
Laura Ingraham warns Trump on Fox News to never listen to people like herself
Fox News personality Laura Ingraham counseled President Donald Trump on Monday to ignore advice from those who advocated for the Iraq War.
"It's important for the president to listen to his gut here, that he doesn't listen to the same people who got us sucked into Iraq in the first place," Ingraham said.
"The 'Bush Doctrine' is dead," she declared. "And Trump helped bury it. Thank God."
Among those who she should be ignored is apparently Ingraham herself, according to an expert in monitoring right-wing media.
"Ingraham was one of the most prominent Iraq war advocates and champion of the 'Bush Doctrine,'" wrote Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters for America.