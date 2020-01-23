Quantcast
Trump's efforts to block John Bolton's testimony are all but doomed: legal experts

Published

2 hours ago

on

Several legal experts tell Reuters that President Donald Trump’s efforts to block testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton appear doomed to fail.

Specifically, legal experts say that Trump will have a weak case if he tries to block Bolton’s testimony by asserting executive privilege.

Michael Stern, a former lawyer for congressional Republicans, tells Reuters executive privilege likely won’t cover witness testimony at an impeachment trial, especially when Bolton’s testimony is “clearly critical to issues before the Senate, and that outweighs any privilege that applies.”

Stern also says that Trump would be foolish to file a lawsuit aimed at blocking Bolton’s testimony if 51 senators vote in favor of subpoenaing him.

“He won’t win, legally, and it could backfire politically,” Stern said. “Once the majority of senators have said they want to hear from Bolton, going to court is just going to rub senators the wrong way.”

Constitutional scholar Mark Rozell similarly believes that Bolton could testify without revealing any critical national security information.

“To me, it looks like the president is just trying to protect himself,” he said.

2020 Election

Trump has handed wavering GOP senators an excuse to flip and vote for witnesses: columnist

Published

5 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime White House observer Margaret Carlson claimed she doesn't think the Democrats need witnesses to make the case for the ouster of Donald Trump, but they might just get their wish if embattled Republicans facing re-election woes take advantage of the president's professed desire to see witnesses take the stand.

"To fight back against White House lawyers’ main objection to the House’s articles of impeachment—that the officials in the room where the impeachable acts happened did not testify—Democrats have to plead for those witnesses to testify now. And that gives Donald Trump’s political defense a favorite talking point: If Democrats have such a strong case (which in fact they do), then why are they spending the first two days of the trial begging for more evidence?" she wrote before answering her own question with, "Easy. While Republicans insist that there’s no case without witnesses and that it’s too late to call them, they neglect to mention that it’s Republicans who demanded and got witnesses in Clinton’s impeachment, including the president himself. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who’s ripping into Democrats now for supposedly creating a 'complete circus' by demanding witnesses, was a House impeachment manager then."

Breaking Banner

Trump accused of 'ripping off' taxpayers after his golf resort jacks up room rates before his visit

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump will be making a visit to his own Trump National Doral golf resort this week -- and it looks like it will cost taxpayers even more than usual.

Huffington Post reports that Trump will be visiting the Trump National Doral to address the Republican National Committee's winter meeting on Thursday.

Just ahead of the president's visit, however, Trump National Doral "raised the nightly rate for its least expensive rooms from $254 to $539," which is "just under the maximum per-night rate federal government rules permit for a hotel in South Florida, and is triple the normal 'per diem' rate employees are supposed to follow."

Breaking Banner

Surprised that Trekkers are raising money to help fellow fans stream 'Star Trek: Picard'? Don't be

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Two summers ago, as I sat in a stuffy hotel conference room in Indianapolis, I began to consider the generosity of Star Trek enthusiasts. I was attending the Qep'a', the Klingon Language Institute's annual conference, falling desperately behind in the session meant to introduce newcomers to the language of the bumpy-headed warriors of the Star Trek universe.

I didn't consider myself a Trekker by any means — the regional conference just seemed like a good story — but a couple of helpful attendees noticed my challenges with pronunciation and took me under their telDu' (that's Klingon for "wings"). First they advised me to really sit into my  "gh" sound  — like an old La-Z-Boy recliner — and they ended the tutorial by asking, "Did you bring your swimsuit? If the weather holds out, I think we're going to practice swearing in Klingon in the pool."

