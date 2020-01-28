Trump’s frustrated lawyers wanted Jared and Ivanka booted from the White House: new book
According to the new book A Very Stable Genius, members of President Trump’s legal team saw Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, as “problems” during the early days of the Mueller investigation because they talked “openly” about it and made it “impossible for the White House to function in a normal way,” Newsweek reports.
Some of Trump’s legal team were scared to speak out, however, fearing that they’d become “roadkill” if the pair ever found out.
According to the book, key members of the legal team held a meeting on June 13, 2017, where they discussed whether or not Jared and Ivanka should remain in the White House as senior staffers.
“Some of the lawyers were wary of staking out a position,” the book’s authors, Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, wrote. “They wanted to maintain their standing with the president, and they figured that whatever they advised Trump to do about the kids, he would share with Kushner and Ivanka, and then they would be ‘roadkill,’ as one of the advisers put it.”
In the meeting, then-Trump legal team spokesman Mark Corallo worried that Kushner openly discussing Mueller’s investigation would make other White House staffers witnesses.
Shortly after the meeting, some members of the team became “suspicious about a mysterious enemy slinging arrows their way,” according to the book’s authors.
Trump has been mysteriously ignoring Melania’s initiatives in his major speeches: report
According to a report on Politico, an analysis of Donald Trump's State of the Union addresses shows that the president has neglected to boost his wife's most notable achievement in her three years as first lady -- apparently at the urging of aides who feel it is best not to bring it up.
Traditionally, first ladies take on a cause after settling in and Melania Trump has been no different, launching her "Be Best" campaign aimed at halting online bullying. However, that campaign has been ignored by the president in all of his major speeches where he has touted his administration's accomplishments.
Mike Pompeo accused of ‘retaliating against’ NPR after he bars reporter from his plane
NPR reporter Michele Kelemen has been removed from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s press pool ahead of his trip abroad this week to Europe and Asia, the State Department Correspondents’ Association reported on Monday.
In her role as a pool reporter, Kelemen was to travel with Pompeo and share information as a representative of all radio news outlets, not just NPR. But last week, Pompeo ignited a feud with NPR when host Mary Louise Kelly pressed him on his failure to stand up for State Department officials who got wrapped up in the Ukraine impeachment scandal. Reporters need the department’s permission to fly on the plane along with the secretary for foreign trips, though this practice is usually uncontroversial.