Trump’s legal team calls on Senate Republicans to ‘swiftly reject’ the impeachment charges and acquit him: report

In a 110-page brief submitted to the Senate the day before his impeachment trial begins, President Trump’s legal team called on Republicans to “swiftly reject” the charges against him and bring an acquittal, the New York Times reports. According to the lawyers, Trump committed no crime and is the victim of a partisan witch hunt.

Trump’s lawyers labeled the impeachment effort against Trump as a “brazenly political act” that was brought about by a “rigged process” that should be rejected by the Senate. However, nowhere in the brief do they deny that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine’s government to investigate his political rivals — which is the core basis for impeachment. Instead, the lawyers argue that Trump can conduct business with foreign governments however he sees fit, adding that allegations that Trump abused his power are simply a “novel theory.”

