Trump’s legal team calls on Senate Republicans to ‘swiftly reject’ the impeachment charges and acquit him: report
In a 110-page brief submitted to the Senate the day before his impeachment trial begins, President Trump’s legal team called on Republicans to “swiftly reject” the charges against him and bring an acquittal, the New York Times reports. According to the lawyers, Trump committed no crime and is the victim of a partisan witch hunt.
Trump’s lawyers labeled the impeachment effort against Trump as a “brazenly political act” that was brought about by a “rigged process” that should be rejected by the Senate. However, nowhere in the brief do they deny that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine’s government to investigate his political rivals — which is the core basis for impeachment. Instead, the lawyers argue that Trump can conduct business with foreign governments however he sees fit, adding that allegations that Trump abused his power are simply a “novel theory.”
‘Dead wrong’: House Dems release scathing rebuttal to White House’s widely panned legal brief
The Trump White House's latest defense of the president ahead of his impending impeachment trial has been widely panned, and has even sparked speculation that Trump himself had a hand in writing it due to its low-grade legal analysis.
A legal brief filed by President Donald Trump's lawyers late last week called impeachment proceedings "constitutionally invalid," even though impeachment is literally a part of the Constitution, and also accused Democrats of engaging in a "brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election," even though Vice President Mike Pence would take over in the event that Trump was removed by the Senate.
