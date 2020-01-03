Trump’s new anti-robocall law won’t be a quick fix to annoying spam callers: report

Although a new anti-robocall initiative was signed into law by President Trump this Monday, The Associated Press reports that the new law won’t put a stop to the scourge of robocalls anytime soon.

The law, known as the TRACED Act, gives the FTC more ability to regulate and prosecute spam callers, while phone companies will be required to eventually identify and block spam calls on cell phones, and even land lines. The new law will also prevent phone companies from charging customers more for the protections.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a commissioner with the FTC, Jessica Rosenworcel, simply fining spammers is like “emptying the ocean with a teaspoon.” Adding to the difficulty is that a lot of robocall spammers are stationed outside the US, which makes them difficult to prosecute.

As Business Insider points out, there is cautious optimism that the new law will decrease the number of spam robocalls, thus making less people vulnerable to scams, but the bill was watered down by lobbying from collections agencies, making the eventual law a “less harsh version” of the original bill.