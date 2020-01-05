Donald Trump’s own White House website explains he can’t declare war

President Donald Trump essentially declared war via Twitter on Sunday afternoon. He told Congress he was under no legal obligation to inform Congress that he was going to strike Iran or any other military actions.

“These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!” Trump tweeted.

But Trump’s own White House website explains that declaring war is not something the president can do.

“Established by Article I of the Constitution, the Legislative Branch consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which together form the United States Congress. The Constitution grants Congress the sole authority to enact legislation and declare war, the right to confirm or reject many Presidential appointments, and substantial investigative powers,” WhiteHouse.gov says, describing the powers authorized by the Constitution.

It later repeats the claim in listing powers of Congress.

“The consent of the House of Representatives is also necessary for the ratification of trade agreements and the confirmation of the Vice President. Congress also holds the sole power to declare war,” says the site.

The War Powers Resolution of 1973 (50 U.S.C. 1541–1548) is a federal law to be a check on presidential power. It restates that the president of the United States cannot commit to any armed conflict without the consent of the U.S. Congress.

