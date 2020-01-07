Trump’s Pentagon chief insists withdrawal letter was just ‘a draft’ — but Iraq’s prime minister says it’s official policy
Dismissing a letter Iraq’s prime minister says he received from US headquarters, Defense Secretary Mark Esper insisted this Tuesday that the US has no intentions of withdrawing from Iraq in the near future, POLITICO reports.
According to Esper, the letter suggesting the US would withdraw troops from Iraq merely “a draft” that wasn’t meant to be circulated.
“A draft, unsigned letter that was an acquired by an Iraq official has no import. It has no value whatsoever,” Esper said in an interview on CNN. “So the fact that anybody would take it seriously or respond to it, I would say this: The United States is not withdrawing from Iraq.”
Esper’s comments mark the second time he’s tried to clear up the confusion.
Nevertheless, Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi is reportedly considering the letter an official notice of the US’s impending withdrawal.
The letter came after Iraq’s parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling for the US military to withdraw from the country in the wake of last week’s targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.
Trump’s administration tries to claim kicking people off of disability will actually help them
For former soldiers, handicapped people and those facing terminal diseases, disability benefits can be crucial in helping them live their lives with dignity. President Donald Trump is trying to take that away for some people, the Huffington Post reported Tuesday.
"Under the proposed change, the government would look more closely at whether certain disability insurance recipients still qualify as 'disabled' after they’ve already been awarded those benefits," said HuffPo. "While recipients already have to demonstrate their continuing disability every few years, the proposal would ramp up the examinations, potentially running still-eligible beneficiaries out of the program."
‘I like to obey the law’: Trump backtracks on plan to ‘blow up’ Iranian cultural sites
President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed away from a threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites, which would be considered a war crime.
Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters from the White House Oval Office.
"They are allowed to kill our people," the president complained. "They are allowed to maim our people. They are allowed to blow up everything that we have and there's nothing that stops them."
"And according to various laws, we are supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage," he said. "And you know what? If that's what the law is -- I like to obey the law."
‘All cults come to an end’: Journalist outlines what will ultimately befall Trump’s lapdogs
President Richard Nixon, like President Donald Trump, had his share of unwavering loyalists and supporters — and no matter how damning the Watergate scandal became in 1974, they refused to say a word against Nixon. Those Nixon loyalists, journalist Frank Rich stresses in an essay for New York Magazine, offer some valuable insights on what will ultimately befall Trump’s “toadies.”
There are some crucial differences between the Republican Party under Nixon in 1974 and the GOP under Trump in 2020. When Nixon resigned from the presidency on August 8, 1974, it was painfully obvious that many prominent Republicans had turned against him — including Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater, considered an intellectual leader of the conservative movement (Sen. John McCain proudly called himself a “Goldwater Republican”). But despite all the evidence against Trump methodically presented by House Democrats during their recent impeachment inquiry, most Republicans in Congress continue to insist that he did nothing wrong.