Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s real estate empire has been a security risk since Day 1 — now it’s a major target for Iran

Published

1 min ago

on

The killing of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani has placed a bullseye on President Donald Trump’s properties around the world — especially his signature midtown Manhattan tower.

The president recently changed his address from Trump Tower to Mar-A-Lago, but the Fifth Avenue residential building remains the center of his family’s real estate empire — and a major target should Iran carry through its threat to retaliate for the assassination, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why hit the White House when you can hit the center of the Earth?” one U.S. intelligence official told the website. “It’s his pride and joy.”

Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, tweeted out a link to a Forbes magazine list of Trump properties — which suggested they could be targeted as Trump threatens Iran’s cultural sites.

“I declare to the whole world that if the world wants to stand up to our religion, we will stand up against their whole world,” Ashena tweeted in Persian, quoting Ayatollah Khomeini.

The U.S. intelligence official told The Daily Beast that Iran will take some sort of action soon, and he suspects that could involve the deaths of 100 Americans, a U.S. ambassador or a traveling U.S. senator, or they could possibly take some hostages as revenge.

But the president’s properties around the world have presented an unprecedented risk since his election, and those could prove both easy and appealing targets as Iran seek to avenge Suleimani’s killing.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former CIA analyst accuses Trump of making America a ‘rogue state’ in scathing reprimand of Suleimani killing

Published

8 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Paul Pillar, a former intelligence analyst who worked at the CIA for 25 years, has written a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump's decision to kill Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, which he said was leading to dangerous escalation in the Middle East.

In an essay published on the website Responsible Statecraft, Pillar pegs the current tensions between the United States and Iran directly on Trump's decision to pull out of the nuclear arms control deal that had been crafted between the Obama administration and Iran.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is no Hitler — and his GOP enablers are the bigger problem

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Comparisons of Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler are becoming more relevant as the president responds to further revelations of his priorities and his impeachment. Despite the protestations of some analysts who claim the contrast has no value, it is worth considering any historical antecedents that might give us insight into the current distressing political climate.

The two leaders’ tactics and personalities have been reported and analyzed over the last few years with fascinating similarities. For example; Trump’s first wife, Ivana, revealed he kept a collection of Hitler’s speeches at his bedside, and a respected Hitler biographer and scholar, Ron Rosenbaum, claims the president continues to use Mein Kamph as a playbook. Trump's inflammatory rhetoric and scapegoating certainly emulates the infamous German leader.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

After Israel targeted Suleimani, Trump pulled the trigger

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Last October Yossi Cohen, head of Israel’s Mossad, spoke openly about assassinating Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“He knows very well that his assassination is not impossible,” Cohen said in an interview. Soleimani had boasted that Israel tried to assassinate him in 2006 and failed.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image