Trump’s real estate empire has been a security risk since Day 1 — now it’s a major target for Iran

The killing of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani has placed a bullseye on President Donald Trump’s properties around the world — especially his signature midtown Manhattan tower.

The president recently changed his address from Trump Tower to Mar-A-Lago, but the Fifth Avenue residential building remains the center of his family’s real estate empire — and a major target should Iran carry through its threat to retaliate for the assassination, reported The Daily Beast.

“Why hit the White House when you can hit the center of the Earth?” one U.S. intelligence official told the website. “It’s his pride and joy.”

Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, tweeted out a link to a Forbes magazine list of Trump properties — which suggested they could be targeted as Trump threatens Iran’s cultural sites.

“I declare to the whole world that if the world wants to stand up to our religion, we will stand up against their whole world,” Ashena tweeted in Persian, quoting Ayatollah Khomeini.

The U.S. intelligence official told The Daily Beast that Iran will take some sort of action soon, and he suspects that could involve the deaths of 100 Americans, a U.S. ambassador or a traveling U.S. senator, or they could possibly take some hostages as revenge.

But the president’s properties around the world have presented an unprecedented risk since his election, and those could prove both easy and appealing targets as Iran seek to avenge Suleimani’s killing.