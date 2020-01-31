Quantcast
Trump’s sham no-witness trial has handed Democrats a ‘powerful grievance’ for 2020: reporter

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is sure to take a victory lap after his expected acquittal by Senate Republicans in his impeachment trial.

However, that victory may turn out to be short lived.

Los Angeles Times Washington bureau chief David Lauter writes that acquitting the president without even calling a single witness to testify will enrage Democratic voters and let the Democratic Party campaign against the Republicans as the party of corruption.

“Widespread sentiment that the Senate acted unfairly matters not only because it limits Trump’s ability to claim victory, but because it gives his opponents a powerful grievance to use against him and Republican senators in swing states,” he writes. “Over the next several months, that sense of grievance could grow as Bolton’s full account becomes public or if the White House carries through on efforts to block publication of his book by arguing that much of it involves classified information.”

This will be particularly bad for the GOP, writes Lauter, because “the belief that your side has lost a rigged contest has provided powerful fuel for U.S. political campaigns going back at least as far as 1828, when Andrew Jackson used the ‘corrupt bargain’ by which he lost four years earlier as the grievance to rally his supporters to victory.”

Read the whole analysis here.


The View’s Meghan McCain gets busted for claiming GOP’s impeachment coverup has Democratic support

Published

5 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain insisted the Republican coverup had Democratic support in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial -- but her colleagues set her straight.

The panelists discussed Sen. Lamar Alexander's decision to vote against hearing from new witnesses in the trial, but McCain claimed at least four Democrats may vote to acquit.

"The counterargument that Republicans are going to say was that it wasn't a wholly bipartisan trial," McCain said, "in the sense that Nixon and impeachment trials before there were people on both sides that were supporting it."

"What I got from Alexander was that he said that President Trump, what he did was unethical, it just wasn't impeachable," she added. "I knew that you would be very upset."

GOP lawmaker: Bolton ‘could have secured conviction’ of Trump if allowed to testify on quid pro quo offer

Published

17 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN on Friday, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) backed his party leadership's hope to conclude the impeachment trial of Donald Trump without witnesses but conceded that former national security adviser John Bolton might have had something important to offer to the proceedings if he was allowed to testify.

Speaking with host Dana Bash, Cramer -- who was elected in 2018 -- said he agreed with Senate colleague Lamar Alexander (R-TN) about bringing the trial to a close without any more information, but expressed some misgivings.

Calling Alexander's contention that what Trump did with Ukraine was inappropriate "harsh," Cramer said he agreed with him -- just not in tone.

Continue Reading
 

Taylor Swift fires off a surprisingly harsh attack on ‘Trump in a wig’ Marsha Blackburn in new documentary

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

In her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana, singer Taylor Swift takes aim at Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn and compares her to Trump in a scene where the entertainer is shown reacting to Blackburn's victory in the 2018 race that saw her become the first female senator to represent Tennessee --  a state that both Swift and Blackburn call home.

"She gets to be the first female senator in Tennessee, and she's Trump in a wig," Swift says. "She represents no female interests. She won by being a female applying to the kind of female males want us to be in a horrendous 1950s world."

Continue Reading
 
 
