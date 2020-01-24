Trump’s spiritual guru claims prayer ‘statistically proven’ to reduce crime
Prosperity gospel evangelist Paula White, who has long served as President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser, credits a statistical drop in crime with increased Christian prayer.
Right Wing Watch reports that White earlier this month delivered a sermon in which she said it was “statistically proven” that crime dropped after the September 11th terrorist attacks because Christians started praying more frequently.
“Do you know that they said when we prayed during 9/11, that crime went down more than anything because it took tragedy for the righteous to pray?” White said. “It is statistically proven because of the power of prayer that crime across this nation and across the world drastically went down.”
White, who opened the National Day of Prayer Event at the White House in 2017 and who has just landed an official job at the White House, has drawn criticism from many Christians over the years, including her business in which she sells believers “resurrection seeds” that will grant them eternal life for the low price of just $1,144.
Commentary
Trump displays ‘serious signs’ of cognitive deterioration as his impeachment trial ramps up
President Donald Trump's comments about Thomas Edison sparked concerns about his mental health among attorneys, former government officials and a Yale University psychiatrist.
This article was originally published at Salon
Trump on Wednesday compared Tesla founder Elon Musk to inventor Thomas Edison in an interview with CNBC.
"He's one of our great geniuses, and we have to protect our genius," Trump said. "You know, we have to protect Thomas Edison, and we have to protect all of these people that came up with originally the light bulb, and the wheel and all of these things. And he's one of our very smart people, and we want to cherish those people."
Breaking Banner
GOP senator complains that government didn’t cover up Trump’s Ukraine scheme: ‘This didn’t have to be exposed’
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who tried unsuccessfully last summer to get President Donald Trump to reinstate military aid for Ukraine, bitterly complained on Friday that the government didn't do enough to cover up President Donald Trump's efforts to push the Ukrainian government to investigate prospective 2020 rival Joe Biden.
Politico reports that Johnson said he believed the entire controversy had harmed relations between Ukraine and the United States, and he expressed confidence that Trump could have been convinced to release military aid to the country if government officials had kept their misgivings about the hold in house.
Pentagon triples number of US troops with traumatic brain injury after Iran attack – Trump said they were just ‘headaches’
The Pentagon has just announced 34 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries as a result of Iran's missile attacks on U.S. Forces at Iraqi bases where they were hosted earlier this month. That's more than three times the number of service members initially reported, eleven, and an upgrade from "possible" traumatic brain injuries.
President Donald Trump, hours after the missiles hit two U.S. bases declared "All is well!" and insisted there had been no injuries to American forces. He later dismissed the injuries as "not very serious" and "headaches, and a couple of other things."