Trump’s spiritual guru claims prayer ‘statistically proven’ to reduce crime

Prosperity gospel evangelist Paula White, who has long served as President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser, credits a statistical drop in crime with increased Christian prayer.

Right Wing Watch reports that White earlier this month delivered a sermon in which she said it was “statistically proven” that crime dropped after the September 11th terrorist attacks because Christians started praying more frequently.

“Do you know that they said when we prayed during 9/11, that crime went down more than anything because it took tragedy for the righteous to pray?” White said. “It is statistically proven because of the power of prayer that crime across this nation and across the world drastically went down.”

White, who opened the National Day of Prayer Event at the White House in 2017 and who has just landed an official job at the White House, has drawn criticism from many Christians over the years, including her business in which she sells believers “resurrection seeds” that will grant them eternal life for the low price of just $1,144.

Watch the video of White below.