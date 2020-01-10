Trump’s unhinged Ohio rally shows why Congress must quickly rein in his war powers: op-ed
At this Ohio rally this Thursday, President Trump drew massive applause by boasting of the recent targeted killing of an Iranian general by a US airstrike while mocking the recent House vote to constrain his power to wage war. According to the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent, Trump’s rhetoric is a prime example of why the Democrats need to rein him in, because “no one this unhinged should be declaring war unilaterally.’
Sargent writes that Trump’s attacks on the opposition aren’t mere insult, but “a profound contempt for the very notion that his most consequential decisions should be subject to oversight and accountability at all.”
“Mockery of the opposition is, of course, a constant in politics,” Sargent writes. “But this is different. Trump regularly crosses over into a form of harsh belittling and abuse that is designed to delegitimize the opposition, that is, to tell his voters that the opposition has no legitimate institutional role in our politics at all.”
At the Thursday rally, Trump mocked the notion that he should have sought congressional approval for his actions against Iran, and his adoring crowd loudly approved. “If all this isn’t enough to induce Republicans to rein in that authority, what would be?”
Read his full piece over at The Washington Post.
WATCH: Unhinged man screams at the top of his lungs at Elizabeth Warren and accuses her of loving Iran
An unhinged man on Friday screamed at the top of his lungs at Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) while accusing her of being a "fraud" who is fond of Iran.
In a video posted by Mike LaCrosse, a reporter with Boston-based news station WBZ, a man attending a Warren event can be seen standing up and screaming at the Massachusetts senator while campaign staffers try to rein him in.
"You're a fraud!" he screams at Warren. "I'm a minister! I help rape victims and you're lying!"
Warren tried to diffuse tension in the room by calmly saying to the man, "It's good to see you."
Breaking Banner
Trump insists Suleimani ‘probably’ threatened ‘four embassies’ as Fox News presses him to explain ‘imminent’ danger
President Donald Trump is now claiming that slain Iranian general Qassem Suleimani was about to launch attacks on four unspecified embassies before he was taken out by an American drone strike.
In an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham scheduled to air on Friday night, the president claims that Suleimani was an "imminent" danger to Americans abroad because of his plans to attack multiple embassies.
Ingraham asked the president to specifically name what the slain Iranian general had targeted.
Commentary
The Wall Street Journal accidentally reveals the unbearable truth about Soleimani’s assassination
The plain truth can often be so obvious as to be invisible. That’s my more charitable interpretation of the press corps’ coverage of Qassem Soleimani’s assassination. My less charitable interpretation? Reporters and editors in Washington, D.C., will find a way to avoid seeing the plain truth because the plain truth is too unbearable to see.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
It would be unbearable to think the president ordered a man dead in order to give Republican Senators a means of defending him against an indictment for abuse of power and obstruction. It would be unthinkable for him to bring America to the brink of war in order to create an image of a “war president” too indispensable to remove.