Trump’s use of ‘executive privilege’ to keep Bolton from testifying could blow up in his face: legal experts
If all Democrats in the U.S. Senate voted in favor of featuring witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and at least four Republicans joined them, former National Security Adviser John Bolton could be subpoenaed to testify — in which case, Team Trump might claim executive privilege in an effort to prevent that from happening. But legal experts Ryan Goodman and Andrew Weissmann, in a January 28 article for Just Security, offer some reasons why such an executive privilege assertion wouldn’t serve the Trump White House well.
Goodman and Weissmann both have strong legal credentials: Weissmann was a lead prosecutor in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office during the Russia investigation, and Goodman is a law professor at New York University who served as a counsel to the U.S. Defense Department under President Barack Obama. And as they see it, claiming executive privilege with the impeachment trial could backfire on Trump and his White House allies.
“Those advising the president would be wise to think hard before taking the actual step of asserting executive privilege to block the testimony of John Bolton or others,” Goodman and Weissmann warn. Such an assertion, they explain, “could cause a federal court” or Chief Justice John Roberts to “make the determination that the president committed a crime.”
According to Goodman and Weissmann, “As a threshold question, the judge will most probably look to whether an exception to executive privilege applies. The court could find that the privilege does not apply, for example, in those instances where the privilege has been waived by the president or his agents having spoken about the contents of the conversation. But there is another threshold issue: if the proposed testimony involves evidence of criminal activity.”
In their article, Goodman and Weissmann don’t discuss the likely verdict of Trump’s impeachment trial: acquittal on both of the articles of impeachment he has been indicted for (abuse of power and obstruction of Congress). Even if Bolton does testify and his testimony is damning, most Senate Republicans are so terrified of offending Trump and his MAGA base that they will almost certainly vote to acquit him. So, trying to keep Bolton from testifying by claiming executive privilege would probably be a waste of time and energy for the Trump White House. And according to Goodman and Weissmann, it would also be a risky move legally.
“In short,” Goodman and Weissmann write, “there’s a legal buzzsaw that would await the White House in asserting a claim of executive privilege, as it would open the door to a judge finding that the crime fraud exception applies.
WATCH: Adam Schiff blows up Alan Dershowitz’s argument and asks GOP how they’d react if Obama extorted Ukraine
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday tore apart Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz's argument that President Donald Trump's quid-pro-quo agreement involving military aid to Ukraine and investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden was perfectly acceptable.
Earlier at the trial, Dershowitz argued that the president could justify launching any investigations into Biden on the grounds that he sincerely believed that winning his election was in the public interest.
Schiff proceeded to tear this to pieces by asking Republican Senators how they'd feel if they found out Obama was extorting a foreign country to get dirt on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who was Obama's opponent in the 2012 presidential election.
Ted Cruz bombarded with mockery as his tweet attacking ‘criminal’ Lev Parnas backfires
After being granted with gallery tickets by Sen. Chuck Schumer's office to be a spectator of President Trump's impeachment trial this Wednesday, indicted Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas had his hopes dashed when he was turned away by Senate security because he was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor -- a violation of Senate rules that ban all electronics from the chamber.
The news amused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who took to Twitter and wasted no time pointing out Parnas's status as a defendant.
Mike Pompeo labeled ‘a disgrace’ in conservative columnist’s blistering article
Some American politicians welcome an opportunity to be asked tough questions by a journalist, which is why there are liberal and progressive Democrats who — although often critical of Fox News — are glad to appear on Chris Wallace’s show and answer some hardball questions. But others hate to stray outside their bubble, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is drawing a lot of criticism for his mean-spirited outburst against NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly. Although much of that criticism is coming from the left, journalist Shay Khatiri calls Pompeo out in a blistering article for the conservative Never Trump website The Bulwark.