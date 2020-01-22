Tulsi Gabbard files $50 million lawsuit against Hillary Clinton — alleging ‘significant actual damages, personally and professionally’
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has been highly critical of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton — and vice-versa. And on Wednesday, Business Insider is reporting, Gabbard filed a $50 million lawsuit against Clinton.
In an interview for David Plouffe’s podcast “Campaign HQ” in October, Clinton asserted that “someone” in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary is a “Russian asset” and a “favorite of the Russians.” And Gabbard, in her lawsuit, asserts that Clinton has defamed her and caused her “significant actual damages, personally and professionally.”
Following that interview, Gabbard slammed Clinton on Twitter on October 18 — slamming the former U.S. senator (who served as secretary of state under President Barack Obama) as “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”
Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a …
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019
In a statement on Wednesday, Gabbard described Clinton’s statements as an “attempt to derail” her presidential campaign.
The lawsuit complains that Clinton “continues to stand by (her comments). She refuses to apologize, and Tulsi continues to be greatly injured.”
