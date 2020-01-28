UAW reformers want to change how their leaders are picked
A UAW group says it’s closing in on the support it needs from union locals to force a special convention that could lead to direct election of union leaders in response to anger over a long-standing c…
Pompeo takes on growing rift with Brexit Britain
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits London on Wednesday to salvage a post-Brexit alliance with an old friend whose defiance on China and Iran underscores Washington's diplomatic isolation.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been touting the prospects of a big new trade deal with the United States that can fill the void of Britain's departure from the European Union on Friday.
But Pompeo's meetings with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Johnson on Wednesday and Thursday threatens to become a damage limitation exercise for the "special relationship".
Pompeo had been doing his best to convince Johnson that allowing China's Huawei tech giant to help build Britain's next-generation 5G network introduced a long-term security threat.
Lev Parnas will march to the Capitol on Wednesday to ‘watch the trial and speak out for witnesses’: attorney
There will be extra excitement at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday as indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is expected to attempt to attend the trial.
Parnas's attorney, Joseph Bondy, asked for people to join them as they walk the half-a-mile from Union Station to the Capitol.
"Join Lev Parnas and the legal team tomorrow at 11:15 am, as we walk from Union Station to the Capitol, to watch the trial and speak out for witnesses and evidence," Bondy posted on Twitter.
Bondy has been pushing a "Let Lev Speak" message on Twitter.
