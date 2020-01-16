Ukraine opens criminal investigation into surveillance of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: report

On CNN Wednesday, Chris Cuomo tried to fact-check White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — and the exchange melted down as she began shouting over him.

"These articles of impeachment are thin, they are specious," said Conway. "They've been presented to the Senate and we respect the process in the Senate. The trial process will be much more familiar to Americans who know what a trial is."

"Let's go one step at a time, Kellyanne," said Cuomo. "Not to get in the weeds of the past, because we need to focus on the present, but the way this went down, other than the fact that the House did the fact -inding, not a completely secret task force, as was the case for Clinton, as was the case for Nixon, the House did it. When it came to what kind of rights and access the White House had, it was the same as Clinton had once it reached the House Judiciary."