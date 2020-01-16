Ukraine opens criminal investigation into surveillance of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: report
On Thursday, CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reported that Ukraine is opening its own criminal investigation into the apparent stalking and surveillance of former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
“They said they’re basing all this on the materials made public by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,” said Pleitgen. “All those text messages and similar communications that were published over the past 24 hours. And then a key part of the statement I want to read. It says, Ukraine’s position is not to interfere in the domestic affairs of the United States of America. However, the published references cited by the media contain a possible violation of the law of Ukraine and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which protects the rights of a diplomat on the territory of a foreign country.”
Kellyanne Conway short-circuits as CNN’s Chris Cuomo starts stating facts about impeachment trial
On CNN Wednesday, Chris Cuomo tried to fact-check White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — and the exchange melted down as she began shouting over him.
"These articles of impeachment are thin, they are specious," said Conway. "They've been presented to the Senate and we respect the process in the Senate. The trial process will be much more familiar to Americans who know what a trial is."
"Let's go one step at a time, Kellyanne," said Cuomo. "Not to get in the weeds of the past, because we need to focus on the present, but the way this went down, other than the fact that the House did the fact -inding, not a completely secret task force, as was the case for Clinton, as was the case for Nixon, the House did it. When it came to what kind of rights and access the White House had, it was the same as Clinton had once it reached the House Judiciary."
Jerry Nadler smacks down GOP demands to call Hunter Biden: He knows ‘nothing about’ Trump’s misconduct
With pressure mounting by the day to call witnesses like former National Security Adviser John Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, some Senate Republicans are floating the idea that they should be allowed, provided President Donald Trump gets to call Hunter Biden to the stand and use him as a punching bag for his conspiracy theories.
On CNN Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), one of the impeachment "managers" who will deliver the House's case in the Senate trial, offered a simple explanation why this would not make any legal sense.
"Are you preparing to deal with Hunter Biden as a witness?" asked host Erin Burnett.
‘We’re determined to find out’ the origins of the ‘deeply disturbing’ threats against the Ukraine ambassador: Adam Schiff
On CNN Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told anchor Wolf Blitzer that he and his fellow lawmakers intend to look into the "implicit or potential threats" to U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
"I have to say it's deeply disturbing to see that it looks like someone had the ambassador under surveillance," said Schiff. "There were implicit or potential threats to the ambassador. We don't know where those originated or the explanation for them, but we're determined to find out."
The documents turned over to House Democrats by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas appears to indicate that private actors aligned with the president were tracking Yovanovitch, and text messages describe threatening messages about her.