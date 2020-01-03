US deploys over 3,000 additional soldiers to the Middle East after US airstrike that killed top Iran general
In the wake of a US airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian commander, various reports now say the US is deploying over 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East as tensions mount in the region.
According to CNN, the additional troops will come from the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne Division. The additional forces had been placed on “prepare-to-deploy” orders and were on standby to be sent to the region in the event they were needed.
How will Iran retaliate to Soleimani killing?
Iran has vowed "severe revenge" against the United States for killing top commander Qasem Soleimani and will likely use its experience of asymmetric warfare to strike back at its arch foe.
All options however carry the risk of rapid escalation and Iran's clerical leadership will want to carefully weigh the dangers to a regime that has been in place since the ousting of the pro-American shah in 1979.
"We can't predict what direction Iran will choose to go in. But what we do know is that Iran acts in a calculated manner and takes very deliberate steps," said Ariane Tabatabai, associate political scientist at the Rand Corporation, a policy think tank in California.
‘Your bloodlust is disturbing’: Lindsey Graham faces brutal backlash for joking about killing Iranian civilians
In a series of tweets this Thursday, Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised the Trump administration for carrying out airstrikes in Iraq that killed Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, the brutal and powerful leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. According to Graham, the move was a "major blow" to Iranian regime that "has American blood on its hands."
Graham's words took on a provocative tone, warning the Iranian government: "if you want more, you will get more."
"If Iranian aggression continues and I worked at an Iranian oil refinery, I would think about a new career," Graham added, warning that even civilians won't be spared in any future potential US military operations that target the regime.
McConnell called out over ‘rigged’ trial as unredacted Ukraine documents implicate Trump
Democrats slammed the push from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for a trial with no witnesses after a cache of internal administration documents directly implicated President Donald Trump in ordering a freeze on aid to Ukraine, which administration officials worried was illegal.
The documents, reviewed by Just Security, a national security outlet based at the Reiss Center on Law and Security at the New York University School of Law, revealed that Pentagon officials were concerned the aid freeze violated federal law.