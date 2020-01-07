US forces on high alert as military braces for possible drone strikes from Iran: report

U.S. forces throughout the Middle East have been placed on high alert for possible drone strikes from Iran — which has recently begun moving its own military equipment.

Tensions have escalated between the two countries after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, and troops and air-defense missile batteries have been warned against the threat of a retaliatory attack, reported CNN.

Forces had already been on high alert for several days, but that threat level was escalated Monday night, according to two U.S. officials.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien said Tuesday morning that the U.S. intelligence showed Suleimani was helping to plot attacks on American diplomats, facilities and military personnel.

U.S. intelligence also showed that Iran has been moving drones and ballistic missiles over the past several days.