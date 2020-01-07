US forces on high alert as military braces for possible drone strikes from Iran: report

U.S. forces throughout the Middle East have been placed on high alert for possible drone strikes from Iran — which has recently begun moving its own military equipment.
Tensions have escalated between the two countries after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, and troops and air-defense missile batteries have been warned against the threat of a retaliatory attack, reported CNN.
Forces had already been on high alert for several days, but that threat level was escalated Monday night, according to two U.S. officials.
National security adviser Robert O’Brien said Tuesday morning that the U.S. intelligence showed Suleimani was helping to plot attacks on American diplomats, facilities and military personnel.
U.S. intelligence also showed that Iran has been moving drones and ballistic missiles over the past several days.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.