US forces on high alert as military braces for possible drone strikes from Iran: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

U.S. forces throughout the Middle East have been placed on high alert for possible drone strikes from Iran — which has recently begun moving its own military equipment.

Tensions have escalated between the two countries after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, and troops and air-defense missile batteries have been warned against the threat of a retaliatory attack, reported CNN.

Forces had already been on high alert for several days, but that threat level was escalated Monday night, according to two U.S. officials.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien said Tuesday morning that the U.S. intelligence showed Suleimani was helping to plot attacks on American diplomats, facilities and military personnel.

U.S. intelligence also showed that Iran has been moving drones and ballistic missiles over the past several days.


The killing of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani has placed a bullseye on President Donald Trump's properties around the world -- especially his signature midtown Manhattan tower.

The president recently changed his address from Trump Tower to Mar-A-Lago, but the Fifth Avenue residential building remains the center of his family's real estate empire -- and a major target should Iran carry through its threat to retaliate for the assassination, reported The Daily Beast.

Paul Pillar, a former intelligence analyst who worked at the CIA for 25 years, has written a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump's decision to kill Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, which he said was leading to dangerous escalation in the Middle East.

In an essay published on the website Responsible Statecraft, Pillar pegs the current tensions between the United States and Iran directly on Trump's decision to pull out of the nuclear arms control deal that had been crafted between the Obama administration and Iran.

