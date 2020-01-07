Pompeo contradicts Trump’s threat to bomb Iranian cultural heritage sites
“This is Mike Pompeo backpedalling on what Donald Trump was originally saying”: France 24’s International Affairs Editor Philip Turle analyses Mike Pompeo’s remarks on US-Iran relations in a press conference earlier today.

Millions of Americans are dying because they’re still delaying medical care they can’t afford: report
In a piece for The Guardian this Tuesday, Michael Sainato points out that around 25% of the US population is delaying medical care because of the rising prices. He then told the story of 53-year-old Susan Finley, who lost her job at Walmart because she took one day off too many after she contracted pneumonia. With no health insurance, she was found dead in her apartment three months later after avoiding going to see a doctor for flu-like symptoms.
"High healthcare costs are causing Americans to get sicker from delaying, avoiding, or stopping medical treatment," Sainato writes.
Putin makes rare visit to Syria, meets Assad
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Syria on Tuesday and met with officials including President Bashar Assad, Syrian state media and a Kremlin spokesman reported.
Putin’s visit is the second to the war-torn country where his troops have been fighting alongside Syrian government forces since 2015.
The visit comes amid heightened tensions between Iran, a key Syrian ally, and the United States, following the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike in neighboring Iraq.