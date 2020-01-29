US troops injured in Iran missile strike rises to 50: Pentagon
The number of US troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq this month has risen to 50, according to new figures released by the Pentagon on Tuesday.
The personnel have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury (TBI), Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.
The military had said on Friday that 34 troops were injured in the strike on the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq on January 8.
President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles, and Democrats later accused him of trying to downplay the injuries.
Iran fired on Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for an American drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, raising fears of war.
Campbell said that of the 50, 31 were treated in Iraq and returned to duty while 18 were being evaluated in Germany. Another was transported to Kuwait and has already returned to duty, he said, adding that the numbers could still change.
At the time of the strike most of the 1,500 US soldiers at the base had been in bunkers, after advance warning from superiors.
China coronavirus death toll passes 130 as US considers flight ban
The death toll from a new coronavirus in China rose sharply to 132 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases, heaping pressure on Beijing to control the disease as U.S. officials said the White House was weighing whether to suspend all flights to the country.
The White House is holding daily meetings on the outbreak and monitoring China-U.S. flights as a likely source of infections, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters, though it had decided against suspending air traffic on Tuesday.
Two U.S. officials said the administration had not taken any options off the table, however, including a temporary ban on flights, if public health data supported the move.
Health care in America: For one family — a $300,000 debt nightmare
The Maccoux family receive visitors to their beautiful home in a Minneapolis suburb with an infectious warmth that belies the fact their youngest daughter Olivia has had more than 140 brain surgeries, all by the age of 24.
Mom Cathy smiles tenderly as she scrolls through photos of Olivia on hospital beds at various ages, from a baby to toddler to a teen.
"That's just a hole in her skull from one of the shunts, isn't that crazy?" she says.
And dad, Dan, is close to laughing as he reads from bills sprawled out on a table cataloguing medical costs going back to 1996 -- including parking tickets and hospital meals.
Australia to quarantine Wuhan evacuees on asylum-seeker island
Australia plans to evacuate its citizens from the epicentre of the deadly virus outbreak in China and quarantine them on an island normally used to detain asylum seekers, according to proposals unveiled Wednesday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "vulnerable" Australians -- including children and the elderly -- and short-term visitors to Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province would be prioritised in extraction efforts.
Officials said about 600 Australians were known to be in the area, which has been locked down in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
Morrison said Australia was working with New Zealand on the operation and would seek to help Pacific nations evacuate their citizens where possible but his "first priority right now is the safety of Australians".