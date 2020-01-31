USA Gymnastics offers Nassar victims $215 million to settle claims
USA Gymnastics has offered $215 million (194 million euros) to victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar to settle legal claims, a plan the attorney for more than 200 women called “unconscionable.”
The offer was unveiled Thursday in a 76-page reorganization plan filed by the US sport governing body with the US bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Indiana.
Olympic gymnasts are among more than 300 people who have sued USA Gymnastics for failure to properly safeguard them from Nassar, who in 2018 was sentenced to 40-125 years in prison for abusing female gymnasts while supposedly treating them.
USA Gymnastics, which hopes to escape bankruptcy protection before the July start of the Tokyo Olympics, says women abused by Nassar can vote as a group to accept $215 million to settle all claims or continue to pursue lawsuits and collect judgments from the organization’s insurance policies — with the option preferred collectively applying to all with abuse claims.
“It has always been our goal to reach a consensual settlement agreement with all of our creditors through the bankruptcy process,” said USA Gymnastics president and chief executive Li Li Leung.
“While we do not yet have an agreement with the Committee representing the survivors, we still hope to reach an agreement.
“This plan allows for ongoing negotiations among the parties and we are hopeful that continued discussions will lead to an agreement that is supported by all parties in the case.”
John Manly, an attorney for more than 200 athletes who accused Nassar, told the New York Times and Indianapolis Star the plan was “unconscionable.”
“Speaking to my clients and other lawyers, there’s a better chance of (US President) Donald Trump endorsing (political rival) Bernie Sanders than the victims accepting this offer,” Manly told the Times.
Manly, whose clients include Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, also blasted the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for not taking the matter seriously enough at the time.
“It’s time we all begin to question why USOPC’s sponsors continue to support an organization so blatantly indifferent to sexual assault of little girls & women,” Manly tweeted.
Manly told the Star the plan showed “an ongoing and blatant disregard” for more than 500 women who participate in its programs.
“This proposed plan does not include the critical structural changes necessary to ensure the safety of girls moving forward, nor does it appropriately address the myriad physical and emotional challenges the victims face as a result of these crimes,” Manly told the Star.
“Most disturbingly, this proposed plan attempts to absolve USOPC of any responsibility for these crimes which were committed under its watch.”
‘The Crown’ bowing out after fifth season
The television hit series "The Crown" is set to end after the fifth season when Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II, the show announced on Twitter on Friday.
Peter Morgan, the creator of the Emmy-winning Netflix show, had initially envisioned six seasons for the period drama but said he realized it was time to pull down the curtain while developing the fifth season.
"At the outset I had imagined 'The Crown' running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop," Morgan said in a statement.
‘Coward’ Marco Rubio torn to bits after he admits Trump’s actions are impeachable — but he’ll still acquit him
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has put out a lengthy statement explaining his decision to acquit President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial -- and he's not being very well received.
In his statement, Rubio concedes that even though he believes the president's actions "meet a standard of impeachment," he does not believe that he should be removed from office.
"Six weeks ago I announced that, for me, the question would not just be whether the President’s actions were wrong, but ultimately whether what he did was removable," he writes. "The two are not the same. Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a President from office."
Schumer warns GOP senators ‘the truth will come out’ — minutes before Bolton’s latest bombshell
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presciently warned his Republican colleagues to consider what the public would eventually learn about President Donald Trump if they voted to end the impeachment trial without witnesses.
Schumer delivered a statement just minutes before the New York Times reported that Trump asked then-national security adviser John Bolton for assistance with his pressure scheme against Ukraine -- and White House counsel Pat Cipollone and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney witnessed the request.