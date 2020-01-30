Vanessa Bryant says ‘completely devastated’ over Kobe’s death
Vanessa Bryant spoke out for the first time since her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna were killed in a horrific helicopter crash, saying the family is “completely devastated” by the tragedy.
Vanessa, who married Kobe Bryant in 2001 when she was still a teenager, took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to communicate her grief but said she was at a loss for words.
“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she wrote on her account.
Her comments come three days after Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter died when the Sikorsky S-76 they were in slammed into a rugged hillside in thick fog in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles. The crash also killed seven others.
The helicopter was headed to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Gianna was scheduled to play a basketball game
“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” Vanessa said.
“I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”
Photo: (AFP KEVORK DJANSEZIAN )
Trump’s commerce secretary Wilbur Ross sees China’s coronavirus outbreak as good news for US economy
President Donald Trump's commerce secretary saw the coronavirus in China as a boon to American business.
Wilbur Ross, who heads the Commerce Department, told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo that business leaders should consider China's recent history with viral outbreaks before deciding to buy goods and materials there.
"Every American's heart goes out to the victims of the coronavirus, so I don't want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate and very malignant disease, but the fact is it does give businesses," Ross said, before pausing to cough, "yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain on top of all the other things. Because you had SARS, you had the African swine virus there, now you have this. It's another risk factor that people need to take into account.
‘He’s not a liar’: Fox & Friends host shuts down co-hosts’ attacks on John Bolton
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade pushed back on Republican attacks on John Bolton's credibility.
The former national security adviser's new book reveals President Donald Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden, and the president tweeted out an August 2019 interview with Bolton to undercut his recent claims.
"(Ukraine's president) and President Trump have already spoken twice," Bolton told Radio Free Europe shortly before his ouster. "The president called to congratulate President Zelensky on his election and on his success in the parliamentary election. They were very warm and cordial calls."
The end of American exceptionalism? Study indicates failure of US democracy creating wave of self doubt
A new study shows that less than half of all Americans are satisfied with the nation's democratic system.
More Americans are dissatisfied with democracy than at any point since records began in 1995, according to a new study published Wednesday, and the number of citizens with a positive view of the U.S. system of government dipped for the first time below 50%.
To observers like journalist Rania Khalek, the reason for such a shift in global attitudes was clear.