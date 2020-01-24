Viral video shows bystander confronting irate woman over her racist ‘speak English’ meltdown

A video showing a woman’s racist tirade on a bus last month is going viral. As Western Mass News points out, the man who filmed the video says the woman became irate when she overheard two people speaking a language other than English.

At one point during the video, a man on the bus spoke up to confront the woman.

“I love every country, but when they come to America, it would be nice if they spoke English. That’s not racist,” the woman says.

“Yes it is,” the man shot back, adding, “the United States doesn’t have an official language jack***.”

Later in the video, the police can be seen boarding the bus and escorting the woman off. No arrests were made, according to Western Mass News.

Watch the video below: