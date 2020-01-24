Viral video shows bystander confronting irate woman over her racist ‘speak English’ meltdown
A video showing a woman’s racist tirade on a bus last month is going viral. As Western Mass News points out, the man who filmed the video says the woman became irate when she overheard two people speaking a language other than English.
At one point during the video, a man on the bus spoke up to confront the woman.
“I love every country, but when they come to America, it would be nice if they spoke English. That’s not racist,” the woman says.
“Yes it is,” the man shot back, adding, “the United States doesn’t have an official language jack***.”
Later in the video, the police can be seen boarding the bus and escorting the woman off. No arrests were made, according to Western Mass News.
Watch the video below:
Commentary
Republicans’ phony impeachment outrage can’t conceal their deep-seated anxiety
When you watch a trial, whether you're on a jury yourself or on the couch in front of the TV, the prosecution's presentation always seems airtight — until you see the defense. So I don't want to say at this stage that the House managers in Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial have made their case. But seriously, it's hard to see how the president's team can plausibly explain away this behavior. Their only choice will be to admit that all the evidence is true and tell the American people that it was perfect.
Viral video shows bystander confronting irate woman over her racist ‘speak English’ meltdown
A video showing a woman's racist tirade on a bus last month is going viral. As Western Mass News points out, the man who filmed the video says the woman became irate when she overheard two people speaking a language other than English.
At one point during the video, a man on the bus spoke up to confront the woman.
"I love every country, but when they come to America, it would be nice if they spoke English. That’s not racist," the woman says.
CNN
GOP senator flops hard when CNN’s Tapper asks him to name one case where Trump cared about foreign corruption
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) on Friday furiously tried to deflect when CNN's Jake Tapper asked him to name one instance other than Ukraine where President Donald Trump held up foreign aid to a country because he was concerned it was not fighting corruption.
During an interview, Tapper asked Lankford if he agreed that Trump's primary concern in holding up military assistance to Ukraine was because he sincerely wanted to root out corruption in the country rather than urge it to investigate his political opponents.
"Yes, I do actually think he's concerned about corruption and the people of Ukraine," the senator replied.