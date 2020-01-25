Quantcast
Wake Forest slammed for inadequate response to threatening emails labeled ‘white supremacist terrorism’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Tensions remain high at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC after emails considered “white supremacist terrorism” threatened the school.

“Three months after a set of anonymous, threatening, racist, antisemitic and homophobic emails sent a wave of fear through the sociology department at Wake Forest University, the department chairman says he’s still waiting for university leaders to announce a meaningful response,” the Associated Press reported Saturday.”

“The emails to faculty in sociology and two other departments called for a “purge” of minorities and the LGBTQ community. Alarmed by what he deemed white supremacist terrorism, chairman Joseph Soares canceled sociology classes for a week,” the AP reported.

“Have we gotten a report from the administration on whether there’s new safety protocols? No,” Soares recently told the AP. “Have they gotten back to us on that they did anything with that resolution that we passed unanimously? No. So, I’m still not happy. We still do not have a sense that they learned their lesson and now they’ve got a new game plan in place. They don’t.”

Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch declined the AP’s request to be interviewed.

The school was an all-white institution for over 125 years, before finally desegregating in 1962.

“Slightly more than 70 percent of the 5,287 undergraduate students are white, according to a 2019 fall school report. More than 6 percent of its students are black. Latino students make up 8 percent,” the AP noted. “About 38 percent of sociology majors are black.”

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
