‘War with Iran is madness’: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes says ‘don’t believe anyone who tells you otherwise’

Published

1 min ago

on

Even as President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night that “all is well” with regard to Iranian strikes at a U.S. military base in Iraq, angry and frustrated progressives hit back at the U.S. leader’s reckless drive to war.

“The American people do not want a war with Iran,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told a presidential campaign rally crowd in Brooklyn shortly after the strikes.

Around a dozen Iranian missiles—launched in retaliation for Trump’s order last week to assassinate Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani—hit the al-Asad U.S. airbase Tuesday night.

Trump’s decisions, that have now put the two nations squarely on the brink of outright war, have infuriated progressives opposed to escalated conflict with Iran.

“I just want to say this very clearly, that a war with Iran is madness, and it is strategically and morally a disaster in the making, and don’t believe anyone who tells you otherwise,” said MSNBC host Chris Hayes as he closed out the network’s 8pm hour.

Hayes wasn’t alone in criticizing the march to war from the U.S. military establishment and its media allies. Al Jazeera journalist Sana Saeed pointed out on Twitter that the power differentials between the two countries aren’t being discussed in context by the U.S. media. That’s a problem, Saeed said.

“In case it’s being lost in the jingoism: Iran and the US are not equal partners,” said Saeed. “Not in the world, not in violence; their relationship is asymmetrical because one actually has the power to crumble the other and has used that power for decades to hurt innocent civilians.”

The innocent civilians at risk in the latest eruption of tensions between the two countries are, of course, Iraqis. The country’s decades-long oppression under the American boot was noted by peace advocacy group CodePink.

“The only casualties reported at the Al Asad base so far are Iraqis,” CodePink tweeted. “After decades of U.S.-imposed sanctions, occupation, and attacks on Iraq, the nightmare continues for the Iraqi people as their country is used as a battleground.”

Progressives geared up for a day of protest on Thursday—as Common Dreams reported on Tuesday—social media was abuzz with users sharing “No War With Iran” and associated hashtags and images.

But the left wasn’t losing sight of the real enemy in the march to war.

“Trump did this,” tweeted author Stephen King. “It’s all on Donald Trump.”

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink, also took to Twitter to fault the president for his aggressive actions toward Iran.

“This is Trump’s war against Iran,” said Benjamin. “This is a Trump-provoked war. This is a Trump-manufactured war.”

“This is Trump’s war,” she added. “Don’t forget it.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
#NoWarWithIran: US peace advocates say ‘time for de-escalation is now’

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

After Iran followed through with its vow to retaliate for the U.S. assassination last week of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, peace advocates on Tuesday night condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's role in putting Iran and the United States on the precipice of all-out-war and called for an immediate de-escalation of violence and rhetoric on all sides.

"We urge all parties—Iran and the United States—to immediately halt all military action and reject an unnecessary and costly war of choice," said Stephen Miles, executive director for the U.S.-based anti-war group Win Without War, in a statement. "We condemn in the strongest possible terms military escalation by both the Iranian and U.S. militaries."

‘Hannity canceled on me’: Fox News did not want Geraldo Rivera urging Trump to avoid war

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

The internal battle at Fox News over whether it is wise for President Donald Trump to start war with Iran escalated again on Tuesday after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi military bases.

Last week, Fox News personalities clashed after Geraldo Rivera criticized Brian Kilmeade for cheering on the war.

“I will cheer it on,” Kilmeade replied. “I am elated.”

Rivera was scheduled to appear on Sean Hannity's program, but "Geraldo got the axe," The Daily Beast reported.

Iran ‘deliberately missed’: MSNBC issues initial battle damage assessment

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

The Iranian government deliberately missed with the targeting of the ballistic missiles they launched at military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops, MSNBC reported late Tuesday evening.

NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell was interviewed by MSNBC's Brian Williams on "The Last Word."

"There is a great phrase in Washington that comes from the highway business, and that's the off-ramp," Williams noted. "Does the battle damage assessment going on in the light of day right now -- if indeed we stay at zero casualties -- does that afford the president of the United States an off-ramp?"

