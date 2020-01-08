Washington Post lowers the boom on Trump’s acolytes for declaring victory against Iran
In a piece published in The Washington Post’s this Wednesday, the publication’s Editorial Board said that claims of victory regarding President Trump’s recent dust up with Iran are “shortsighted and premature.”
“Iran’s strikes on U.S. interests and allies will almost certainly continue in the coming months,” the Board writes. “Unless the Trump administration quickly steps up its diplomatic game, what Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called his ultimate aim — the removal of the United States from the Middle East — could soon be realized in Iraq and Syria.”
The Board then mentioned Iran’s nuclear program, which the regime announced it would ramp up in the wake of the targeted killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Although Trump recently declared he would “never” let Iran acquire a nuclear weapon, his abandoning of the Iran nuclear deal displayed his inability to construct a coherent strategy for stopping additional Iranian enrichment of uranium — “other than calling on European allies and Russia to give up their attempts to save the pact.”
“Mr. Trump ought to embrace the pause in hostilities as an opportunity to begin serious negotiations with the Islamic republic,” the Board continued. “That is the course favored not only by a majority of Americans but also by Mideast allies such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which have been pressing for restraint. Though he nodded to the idea, saying the United States was ‘ready to embrace peace,’ Mr. Trump also said he would intensify already-massive sanctions on Iran. That campaign of “maximum pressure” has failed to bring about the new nuclear negotiations Mr. Trump says he wants, much less the regime collapse or capitulation his more hawkish advisers hope for. But it virtually ensures that Iranian responses like last year’s attacks on Persian Gulf shipping and Saudi oil fields will continue.”
Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.
GOP senator backs War Powers vote after 'unconstitutional' briefing from the Trump administration
Conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blasted the Trump administration on Wednesday for their "unconstitutional" briefing on why President Donald Trump assassinated Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.
CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson described Lee as "ANGRY."
"It's un-American, it's unconstitutional, and it's wrong," Lee said.
He will now support a vote on the war pushed by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).
Fox News cut away during his statements:
Two-thirds of people around the world say Trump can't be trusted to make right choice on foreign policy
Low confidence in Trump was expressed even before the president escalated tensions with Iran with the assassination of Qasem Suleimani.
Even before President Donald Trump stunned the international community by ordering the assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Sufleimani last week, people around the world had little confidence in Trump's handling of global affairs.
In a Pew survey taken of nearly 37,000 people in 33 countries between May and October 2019 and released Wednesday, 64% of respondents said they did not have confidence that Trump would do "the right thing" when making decisions about relations with other countries.
Trump ripped for crisis photo showing 'a bunch of old white guys': 'It's called The Situation Comedy Room'
The White House on Wednesday released a photo of President Donald Trump huddled with advisors in the Situation Room on Tuesday after Iran launched ballistic missile attacks against U.S. troops in response to America's assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.
Questions continue to swill over why Trump assassinated Suleimani, when two previous administrations and Israel had both decided such action would be counterproductive.
The photo shows Trump -- arms crossed tightly -- with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and -- as many internet users noted -- "a bunch old white guys."