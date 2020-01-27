Washington Post reporter suspended after tweeting article about Kobe Bryant rape allegation
On Sunday, Kobe Bryant — basketball icon, Philadelphia native, fluent Italian speaker and retired member of the Los Angeles Lakers — was killed in a helicopter crash in his adopted home of Southern California along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez, following Bryant’s death, tweeted a link to a Daily Beast article discussing Bryant’s 2003 rape case. And the Post has suspended Sonmez, according to Managing Editor Tracy Grant.
The Beast’s article, published in April 2016, was headlined “Kobe Bryant’s Disturbing Rape Case: The DNA Evidence, the Accuser’s Story, and the Half-Confession.” Sonmez, who said she received death threats following that tweet, later wrote, “To the 10,000 people (literally) who have commented and e-mailed me with abuse and death threats, please take a moment and read the story — which was written 3+ years ago, and not by me. Any public figure is worth remembering in their totality.”
Sonmez also posted, “That folks are responding with rage and threats toward me (someone who didn’t even write the piece but found it well-reported) speaks volumes about the pressure people come under to stay silent in these cases.”
On Sunday, Grant announced, “National political reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed on administrative leave while the Post reviews whether tweets about the death of Kobe Bryant violated the Post newsroom’s social media policy. The tweets displayed poor judgment that undermined the work of her colleagues.”
In 2003, a 19-year-old woman alleged that Bryant raped her in a hotel room in Colorado; Bryant flatly denied the allegation. The accuser refused to testify, and the charges were eventually dropped.
Sonmez has deleted the tweets she posted on Sunday, although the Daily Mail has published screengrabs of them as well as some of the angry responses.
Beijing reports capital’s first death from coronavirus
Beijing authorities on Monday reported the Chinese capital's first death from a new deadly virus that has rapidly spread across the country, killing more than 80 people and causing global alarm.
The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later, the city's health commission said.
He went to a hospital on January 21 and died on Monday of respiratory failure, the commission said.A total of 80 of more than 2,700 cases have been recorded in the Chinese capital of 20 million people.
The authorities have enacted sweeping travel restrictions across the country in a desperate bid to stop the virus from spreading further.
Fox News contributor Dan Bongino: John Bolton is just another ‘snake’ in the liberal ‘swamp’
Fox News contributor Dan Bongino said that President Barack Obama had not done enough to clean the "swamp" in Washington, D.C. after reports said that former National Security Adviser John Bolton was aware of the president's Ukraine scheme.
According to portions of Bolton's new book obtained by The New York Times, Trump told him to withhold Ukraine aid to force the country to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
Bongino suggested to the hosts of Fox & Friends that Bolton, who was also a Fox News contributor at one time, could be part of a liberal conspiracy to bring down the president.
Taliban claims American plane ‘crashed’ in eastern Afghanistan
The Taliban claimed a US forces aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan Monday hours after a plane went down into an area controlled largely by the insurgents.
The militants claim comes as confusion continued to surround the incident, with Afghan officials and airliners denying that any of their aircraft are missing while NATO have yet to officially comment on the crash.
"An aircraft of American occupiers has crashed in Ghazni province," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a Pashto-language statement, adding that all the crew members onboard had been killed.Confusion also clouded the Taliban statement, however, with one version saying the plane crashed while another version said the insurgents brought down the craft.
Large swathes of rural areas in Ghazni province are controlled or under the influence of Taliban militants, making access difficult for officials.