WATCH: Adam Schiff blasts McConnell’s Senate impeachment rules in fiery press conference

On Tuesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), the lead impeachment manager, condemned the impeachment trial rules laid out by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in a furious speech.

“We could see why this resolution was kept from us and from the American people. This is nothing like the process that was used in the Clinton trial,” said Schiff. “It does not prescribe a process for a fair trial. And the American people desperately want to believe that the Senate will give both the president and the House of Representatives a fair trial.”

“It leaves that question of whether the House will ever see these documents, whether the American people will ever see these documents to the end and only the end, with no guarantee that this material will ever be shown to the House or to the American people,” said Schiff. “On the subject of witnesses, it is also a deep depar occur from Clinton, where all of the witnesses testified before the Senate trial. The issue in the Clinton trial was not whether they would testify, they had testified already. They had been interviewed already, some dozens of times. The question in the Clinton trial was, will they be recalled? Will they be required to testify again? And that question was answered in the affirmative.”

Watch below: