WATCH: Adam Schiff blasts McConnell’s Senate impeachment rules in fiery press conference
On Tuesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), the lead impeachment manager, condemned the impeachment trial rules laid out by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in a furious speech.
“We could see why this resolution was kept from us and from the American people. This is nothing like the process that was used in the Clinton trial,” said Schiff. “It does not prescribe a process for a fair trial. And the American people desperately want to believe that the Senate will give both the president and the House of Representatives a fair trial.”
“It leaves that question of whether the House will ever see these documents, whether the American people will ever see these documents to the end and only the end, with no guarantee that this material will ever be shown to the House or to the American people,” said Schiff. “On the subject of witnesses, it is also a deep depar occur from Clinton, where all of the witnesses testified before the Senate trial. The issue in the Clinton trial was not whether they would testify, they had testified already. They had been interviewed already, some dozens of times. The question in the Clinton trial was, will they be recalled? Will they be required to testify again? And that question was answered in the affirmative.”
"Presidential impeachment is a serious business, so you might expect the defense to be serious as well," said Avlon. "But unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, judging by two documents put forward by President Trump's lawyers. They essentially represent an attempt to put Trump's twitter feed and rally speeches into legalese. Here is a look at five fact-free arguments you are likely to hear."
"One, the articles of impeachment violate the Constitution," said Avlon. "These are nonsense words and a contradiction in terms. Impeachment is written into the Constitution. Good people can disagree with the charges, process, or whether it rises to the level of removal from office, but it takes brass to argue that impeachment is unconstitutional."
"We've got a president who was shaking down a foreign government for his own benefit, for his own re-election. He was using taxpayer money to do it," said Tribe. "He is engaged in the kind of abuse that Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, any of our framers would have said requires that we end the presidency, especially when the abuse goes to meddling in the next election. And when Alan Dershowitz or anybody, although I don't know anybody else who really does it, comes up and says, well, it's an abuse but it's not a crime or crime-like, and therefore we can't remove him for it. That really — that's disgusting. There is no basis in the Constitution or in our history for that."
"Back then you said that it certainly doesn't have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president, who abuses trust, and who poses great danger to our liberty, you don't need a technical crime," said Cooper.
"Well, that's true. You don't need a technical crime. That's my position today," said Dershowitz. "I've said right from the beginning you need criminal-like behavior akin to bribery and treason."