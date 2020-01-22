Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: Senate reconvenes for impeachment trial of Donald Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

The historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues in the Senate on Wednesday. Watch live video below:

Major GOP revolt over Trump impeachment prevented by Mitch McConnell’s maneuvering: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a draconian set of impeachment trial rules that broke his promise to abide by the standards used in President Bill Clinton's trial, he appeared to walk back some of the harsher provisions, like the one allowing the Senate to reject evidence from the House and the one requiring all opening arguments be delivered within a two-day span.

Some analysts, like CNN historian Tim Naftali, took this as a sign that McConnell has a weaker grip on his caucus than he is letting on. But according to Politico's John Bresnahan and Burgess Everett, McConnell's retreat was a tactical maneuver that ultimately helped him keep his party in line.

‘A trifecta of untruth’: CNN fact checker busts Trump lawyers for multiple impeachment trial lies

Published

19 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's attorneys made multiple false claims during Tuesday's impeachment trial, and CNN fact checker Daniel Dale was on top of all of them.

During a Wednesday morning segment with CNN's John Berman, Dale dissected and exposed the multiple untruths spouted by the president's legal team made during the opening of the impeachment trial that included frequently debunked claims about the impeachment process that took place in the House of Representatives.

Trump insists China telling truth about deadly coronavirus: ‘It’s going to be just fine’

Published

27 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump says he trusts China’s President Xi Jinping is being truthful about a deadly coronavirus that has now reached the United States.

Trump insisted the situation was under control, after the coronavirus has killed nine in China and been confirmed in one case in the U.S., the president told CNBC.

“We have it totally under control,” Trump said from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control, it’s going to be just fine.”

