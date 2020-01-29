WATCH LIVE: Senate resumes impeachment trial of Donald Trump
The Senate resumes its impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday.
Trump criticized for trying to discredit John Bolton in Twitter tantrum: ‘You should fire the moron who hired’ him
President Donald Trump is now trying to discredit his former National Security Advisor, Ambassador John Bolton, who has information on Trump so damning it could be the end of his presidency.
In a Twitter tantrum Trump attacked Bolton Wednesday morning, curiously not by name – presumably after reports said he had waived executive privilege previously by attacking Bolton.
For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and..
GOP’s Doug Collins reveals Trump’s last line of defense: ‘No matter what happened the president did nothing wrong!’
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Wednesday admitted that literally nothing President Donald Trump may have done would justify removing him from office.
During an interview on "Fox & Friends," Collins said that Republican senators should reject hearing from witnesses in the president's impeachment trial because nothing those witnesses could say would change the fact that Trump shouldn't be impeached.
"I think at the end of the day, when they look at the total case, they look at how it was presented, and how badly it was done in the House, and how poorly these articles were drafted... witnesses are not going to help this!" he said. "No matter what happened, the president did nothing wrong!"
Rudy Giuliani eager to testify against John Bolton: ‘If he shows his face I would say — You’re an atomic bomb’
Rudy Giuliani denied claims by former national security adviser John Bolton, and kept the door open to his own possible impeachment testimony.
The former New York City mayor said he was still President Donald Trump's personal attorney, but explained why he had not been added to his impeachment trial defense team, reported CBS News.
"Well, I am, but I can't participate in what goes on in the Congress, because I'm a possible witness," Giuliani said, adding that he's ready to testify if he got White House approval.