What are 2019’s tax brackets, and who gets audited the most?

Knowing your income is just the first step to understanding how much you will be taxed. This guide will help you understand how the US tax system works, and where you fit into it.

In this edition of the ProPublica Free Tax Guide, we talk about tax brackets, audits and who is most likely to get audited. It might not be who you would assume!

What is a tax bracket?

The federal government taxes people based on how much they make each year. Seven tax brackets — based on income ranges — determine how much you pay:

Federal Tax Brackets by Adjusted Income The rate that a single, nonmarried filer will pay for federal income tax. Tax rate Single (not married) 10% 0 to $9,700 12% $9,701 to $39,475 22% $39,476 to $84,200 24% $84,201 to $160,725 32% $160,726 to $204,100 35% $204,101 to $510,300 37% $510,301 and above

What are the filing categories for income tax brackets?

In addition to those brackets, there are four main categories, also known as “statuses,” that affect how you are taxed:

Single filers — unmarried Married, filing jointly — couples filing together Married, filing separately Head of household — unmarried, live with a qualifying child

Together, the categories and brackets look like this:

Federal Tax Brackets by Adjusted Income Income tax brackets for the different category of tax filers. NOTE: *Qualifying widows or widowers are their own category, with the same income brackets as those who are married and filing jointly. Tax rate Single Married, filing jointly* Married, filing separately Head of household 10% 0 to $9,700 $0 to $19,400 $0 to $9,700 $0 to $13,850 12% $9,701 to $39,475 $19,401 to $78,950 $9,701 to $39,475 $13,851 to $52,850 22% $39,476 to $84,200 $78,951 to $168,400 $39,476 to $84,200 $52,851 to $84,200 24% $84,201 to $160,725 $168,401 to $321,450 $84,201 to $160,725 $84,201 to $160,700 32% $160,726 to $204,100 $321,451 to $408,200 $160,726 to $204,100 $160,701 to $204,100 35% $204,101 to $510,300 $408,201 to $612,350 $204,101 to $306,175 $204,101 to $510,300 37% $510,301 and above $612,351 and above $306,176 and above $510,301 and above

So, how do tax brackets work?

If you look at the table above, you might assume that you are simply taxed at one flat rate for all of your income. But it’s more complicated than that.

The U.S. has what’s called a progressive tax system. What that really means is the amount you get taxed progresses with the amount of money you make — even within the tax brackets outlined above.