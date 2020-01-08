‘What is wrong with you?’ GOP congressman slammed for insinuating non-veterans can’t have PTSD

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) took to Twitter to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for revealing that she was “stricken with PTSD” over the escalating tensions with Iran. Omar, who escaped war-torn Somalia at a young age, has discussed her PTSD frankly in prior interviews. But as far as Banks was concerned, she should move aside for veterans, who “really do” have the affliction:

Rep. Ilhan Omar complained she’s “stricken with PTSD” because of recent events in the Middle East. This is a disgrace and offensive to our nation’s veterans who really do have PTSD after putting their life on the line to keep America safe. pic.twitter.com/twhZDuUDu0 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 8, 2020

In short order, commenters reacted with outrage at Banks’ insinuation that only veterans can suffer from trauma:

Do you think PTSD is only a military thing, or are you just assuming that your followers don’t know better? — Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) January 8, 2020

I've been writing about PTSD for almost a decade. It's not something that only comes out of military service. Omar's family fled a civil war in Somalia when she was 8 and then spent four years in a refugee camp. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 9, 2020

What is wrong with you? She was a war refugee. As a child. — Amanda B (@aurorab) January 8, 2020

She spent 4 years in a refugee camp when trying to escape war in Somalia you absolute fucking moron — Frim Canada (@LizardRumsfeld) January 8, 2020

Yeah, what could someone who had to flee a war zone and live in a refugee camp possibly know about how war affects people? — Mike Selhorn (@selhorn) January 8, 2020

so is it your general opinion that people who experienced war as children are only allowed to invoke PTSD unless they also wage war as adults, or is there something specific about her that's your issue — living in Baudrillard book (@PatBlanchfield) January 8, 2020

Shorter: Only white people are entitled to have PTSD. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 8, 2020

Mansplaining PTSD to the only member of the House who has experienced war as a civilian is not a good look. This will be a ratio for the record books. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 9, 2020

As someone who works in the mental health field. PTSD isn't a "service members only" illness. Think about a family that watches their home burn while a child perishes inside. How do you think they react to fire alarms or sirens. Trauma is trauma. PTSD doesn't discriminate. — Liddle Jessica Savage 🤷‍♀️ (@losingminddaily) January 8, 2020

I knew a person that suffered PTSD from air raids, cruise missile, and ballistic missile attacks. She was my mother and she was a child in London during WW2. I watched her crying when the bombing started during the ‘91 Gulf War. You can go to hell, Sir. — Darol (@darolh) January 8, 2020

I worked in a level 1 pediatric trauma center ER and while I did not see what our soldiers have seen, I saw horrific things that gave me PTSD. You don't get to dismiss anyone's trauma. — Colleen_rrt (@RrtColleen) January 8, 2020

Don’t you fucking use veterans to cover up your racism and bigotry. Veterans make up less than 8% of the US population with PTSD. Rape victims, abuse survivors, accidents and millions more suffer. You should know that but you just want to use us as a prop for your bullshit. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 9, 2020

You get a zero for the day Lt. How many of your troops have you scoffed at for "not really having PTSD". If you wan to play this "disgrace to this nations veterans" start with a mirror. We don't serve to be more important than anyone else, we serve to serve. #youreadisgrace — Respect costs you Nothing (@C3C1L36) January 9, 2020

In your transparent attempt to score dog-whistle points, the irony is that you insult everyone who has ever been afflicted with PTSD, including war veterans and civilians who suffered through war, with that uninformed, inhumane comment. — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) January 8, 2020