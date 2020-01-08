Quantcast
‘What is wrong with you?’ GOP congressman slammed for insinuating non-veterans can’t have PTSD

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) took to Twitter to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for revealing that she was “stricken with PTSD” over the escalating tensions with Iran. Omar, who escaped war-torn Somalia at a young age, has discussed her PTSD frankly in prior interviews. But as far as Banks was concerned, she should move aside for veterans, who “really do” have the affliction:

In short order, commenters reacted with outrage at Banks’ insinuation that only veterans can suffer from trauma:

