White House press secretary urged to do her job: ‘We don’t pay you to be a Twitter troll’

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was blasted on Saturday over the confusion resulting from her refusal to hold daily press briefings.

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy was alarmed that Grisham’s assistant, Hogan Gidley, was forcing reporters to refer to his remarks as coming from a “sources close to the President’s legal team.”

Darcy noted that Trump had repeatedly questioned the veracity of unnamed sources, making it problematic for Gidley to demand to be quoted as such.

In which ⁦@hogangidley45⁩ forces reporters on a sanctioned White House briefing call about impeachment to cite info given to “sources close to the President’s legal team.” Why isn’t this on record given this admin’s history casting doubt on veracity of unnamed sources? pic.twitter.com/SwVwULZXv2 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 19, 2020

Grisham responded to the criticism and asked Darcy to “stop with the righteous indignation.

We make it a point not to “force” anyone on conference calls, which are meant to be helpful to the press corps. I’m sorry you aren’t happy w/ the way it was presented – but we were happy to give so many reporters important info. today. Can we stop w the righteous indignation now? https://t.co/wFQogyuYeY — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 19, 2020

The press secretary was harshly criticized for her response. Here’s some of what people were saying:

Could you answer @oliverdarcy’s question: “Why isn’t this on record given this admin’s history casting doubt on veracity of unnamed sources?” — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) January 19, 2020

The @potus has told Americans not to trust anonymous sources, but the @whitehouse has continued to insist briefings be on background. How do you reconcile this? Would it help if reporters refused WH imposition of this condition? Or if your office put all interviews on the record? — Alex Howard (@digiphile) January 19, 2020

Do your job, Steph. We don't pay you to be a TwitterTroll. — Tink53 (@warbirds71) January 19, 2020

DUI lady, we dare you to say these thing in front of press conference. I’ll even buy your tell all book when you get fire. Just hold a damn conference — Denise Wu (@denisewu) January 19, 2020

Has there ever been a press Secretary who doesn’t do press briefings? The taxpayers would love to know who you THINK you serve. Because they are not getting press briefings from you but seem to be paying you. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) January 19, 2020

You have been press secretary for 200 days and have held 0 press briefings. Indignation is warranted. — Name cannot be blank (@Idle0ats) January 19, 2020

Hey Steph, I can call you Steph right? You work for us. Remember that. The American people. — Juli Shirey (@JuliShirey) January 19, 2020

When are you going to start working? Seriously. I think we the people should sue for our money back. — Mark A Dressler (@MADkadZED) January 19, 2020