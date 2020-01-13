William, Harry slam ‘false’ story about their relationship
Princes William and Harry on Monday put on a rare united front to dismiss a “false story” speculating about their relationship, as senior royals meet for talks about the younger brother’s future.
Harry and his wife Meghan caught the institution off guard last week when they announced their intention to step back from frontline royal duties.
The 35-year-old former army officer has previously all but confirmed a rift with his older brother, prompting speculation as to the cause and that it may have influenced his decision to quit.
William and Harry, also known by their formal titles the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex, issued a rare joint statement to condemn one report, without specifying the publication.
“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge,” it said.
“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”
The Times cited an unnamed “insider” as saying Harry and Meghan felt they had been “pushed away by what they saw as a bullying attitude from the Duke of Cambridge”.
But it also cautioned: “These claims have been strongly contested by sources close to the Cambridges, as well as some close to Prince Harry.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump promotes internet meme that depicts Pelosi and Schumer as Muslims
President Donald Trump on Monday retweeted a meme that depicted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as Muslims.
In a tweet posted earlier on Monday, Twitter account @D0wn_Under posted a photoshopped picture of Pelosi and Schumer in Islamic clothing and with an Iranian flag in the background. In addition to posting the photo, the Twitter user wrote, "The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue."
The tweet was subsequently retweeted by the president.
Trump’s justification for Suleimani killing unravels after his defense secretary appears on TV
Since the targeted killing of the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani by the US, the Trump administration has been on the defense. According to Aaron Blake writing for The Washington Post, one of the administration's justifications for carrying out the attack just fell apart.
President Trump has claimed that Soleimani was plotting to “blow up” the U.S. embassy in Baghdad as well as "four" other embassies, but according to Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper speaking to CBS News, the claim of four embassies being targeted wasn't based on an intelligence analysis; it was just something Trump "believed" to be true.
‘Joker’ leads Oscar nods with 11 as women miss out
Dark comic book tale "Joker" topped the Oscar nominations Monday, picking up 11 nods including best picture and best director, as women and ethnic minorities were largely shut out once again.
The pre-dawn Academy Award announcement capped months of ceaseless campaigning by A-listers and studios, revealing which stars and movies have a shot at Hollywood's ultimate prize next month.
Todd Phillips's "Joker," a bleak, arthouse take on the comic book villain starring Joaquin Phoenix, was just ahead of three films.
Quentin Tarantino's 1960s Tinseltown homage "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," Sam Mendes's World War I odyssey "1917" and Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" each earned 10 nominations, including best picture as well as best director.