Quantcast
Connect with us

Woman admits pretending to be lawyer to prey on immigrants seeking citizenship

Published

1 min ago

on

A 56-year-old New Jersey woman admitted she posed as a lawyer and a paralegal to scam money from immigrants trying to become citizens or stay in the country longer.Ana Molina, of Cherry Hill, ran Ana …

Read More

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Harvey Weinstein was a violent sexual predator, even as he walked red carpets worldwide, Manhattan prosecutor says in opening arguments

Published

1 min ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

NEW YORK — Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein, when not preening on red carpets across the globe, became a vicious sexual predator targeting defenseless women with no concern beyond his own twist... (more…)

Continue Reading

Facebook

Emotional support animals would lose flying privileges under new proposed rules on service animals

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Cook County prosecutors to take R. Kelly to trial in fall on charges involving lone adult accuser

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image