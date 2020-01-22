Woman admits pretending to be lawyer to prey on immigrants seeking citizenship
A 56-year-old New Jersey woman admitted she posed as a lawyer and a paralegal to scam money from immigrants trying to become citizens or stay in the country longer.Ana Molina, of Cherry Hill, ran Ana …
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Harvey Weinstein was a violent sexual predator, even as he walked red carpets worldwide, Manhattan prosecutor says in opening arguments
NEW YORK — Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein, when not preening on red carpets across the globe, became a vicious sexual predator targeting defenseless women with no concern beyond his own twist... (more…)
Emotional support animals would lose flying privileges under new proposed rules on service animals
Cook County prosecutors to take R. Kelly to trial in fall on charges involving lone adult accuser
Comments: