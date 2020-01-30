Quantcast
Woman who quit her congressional campaign over bullying will help write anti-harassment law

Published

2 hours ago

on

A Congressional candidate who recently quit the race after accusing a political operative of bullying her will help write legislation aimed at protecting people who run for office or work on campaigns…

‘Let Cocaine Mitch do his thing’: Trump relying on McConnell to make sure Bolton never testifies

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump and White House officials are sitting back and taking a "hands-off" approach to make sure former national security adviser John Bolton never testifies on the Senate floor, relying on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to squash any Republican rebellion.

GOP Rep. Doug Collins launches Senate run — and fellow Republicans quickly slam his ‘stunning shortsightedness’

Published

1 day ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Fast-talking Georgia GOP Rep. Doug Collins did a lot of grandstanding during the House impeachment hearings, and it now appears defending President Donald Trump was not his only goal in grabbing the spotlight time and time again.

Wednesday morning Congressman Collins announced he intends to become Senator Collins – by directly running against the current incumbent, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.

He was immediately destroyed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee is (NRSC), the Senate group that works to get Republicans elected to the Senate.

