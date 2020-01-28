Quantcast
‘You sound frightened’: Trump mocked for raging at Fox News’ ‘politically correct’ impeachment coverage

1 min ago

This Tuesday morning, President Trump fired off a series of tweets slamming Fox News, his otherwise preferred network, for being too “politically correct” in its coverage of him and allowing Democrats who are “playing up the impeachment hoax” to appear on the network.

Trump went on to declare that it’s the “beginning of the end for Fox,” just like MSNBC and CNN “which are dying in the ratings.”

The tweets brought a wave of mockery from Trump’s critics on Twitter, who saw the rant as another example of the pressure of impeachment catching up with the president.

