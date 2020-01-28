‘You sound frightened’: Trump mocked for raging at Fox News’ ‘politically correct’ impeachment coverage
This Tuesday morning, President Trump fired off a series of tweets slamming Fox News, his otherwise preferred network, for being too “politically correct” in its coverage of him and allowing Democrats who are “playing up the impeachment hoax” to appear on the network.
…..So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020
Trump went on to declare that it’s the “beginning of the end for Fox,” just like MSNBC and CNN “which are dying in the ratings.”
The tweets brought a wave of mockery from Trump’s critics on Twitter, who saw the rant as another example of the pressure of impeachment catching up with the president.
You can smell Trump’s flop sweat from here! Trump can feel the end is near!
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 28, 2020
You’re angry at Chris Wallace for having the integrity not to participate in the GASLIGHTING OF AMERICA
You’re throwing a tantrum because the truth is coming out
— CONVICT BENEDICT DONALD NOW! (@BenedictDonald_) January 28, 2020
For Trump, “work” consists 90 percent of playing golf and watching Fox. https://t.co/qYpujpcB6o
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 28, 2020
Really pathetic to see the US President grovel like a whipped dog. But, here we are.
Scared, the Orange Wildebeest Tweets his fears!!
Politically correct frightens Trump!! #weak #Frail#frightened #Failure
— Bridgette 🌊🌊🌊 I always hang in a Buffalo Stance (@bridgettyh) January 28, 2020
why don’t you get off twitter and try to act presidential?
— dd cool (@surrenderpity) January 28, 2020
Trump isn’t happy with anything less than 100 percent fawning propaganda and total loyalty. Fox News interviews a Democrat and he throws a fit. He expects them to rig polls for him. It’s really revealing. https://t.co/vynfh1dr8x
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 28, 2020
Trump’s mad at Fox again.
(Fox!) https://t.co/hzAWznbcA4
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 28, 2020
Seems like @realDonaldTrump thinks Fox news viewers are going to choose him over Fox news and he seems to have forgot that Fox can ruin him fast.
— Bill Maxwell 🌊 #CountryOverParty (@Bill_Maxwell_) January 28, 2020
Remember when this guy testified under oath that you always burn everyone who supports you?
Man, was he right! pic.twitter.com/qr0XBWgnrH
— KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) January 28, 2020
Donald Trump is so far right that he calls Fox News “politically correct”.
And that’s why you don’t give an inch to whinging gammon.
They shriek until you give way, and once they know you will, they just keep shrieking until anything short of Mein Kampf is “PC nonsense”. https://t.co/9HykZwjbmE
— Kerry-Anne Mendoza (@TheMendozaWoman) January 28, 2020
The President is so ready not to accomplish anything today that he is rage tweeting like a drunk sailor who is looking at the sea otter a little too closely. I guess for you that would be like how you stare at your 5th morning hamberder.
— Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) January 28, 2020
You sound frightened, Baby Donnie.
— S (@vidiot_) January 28, 2020
