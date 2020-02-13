13 guns seized from San Diego hospital staffer’s home after he allegedly threatened workplace
SAN DIEGO — A Rady Children’s Hospital staffer was placed on leave earlier this month and police seized 13 guns from his home after he reportedly told co-workers he would “shoot the place up” and “kill us all,” according to court documents obtained Friday.A search of the staffer’s home last week also turned up 136,000 rounds of ammunition. The 54-year-old was taken for psychiatric evaluation last week and placed on a three-day hold, police confirmed Friday. He was not arrested, but police are investigating.The reported threats prompted the hospital to obtain a restraining order barring him fro…
Breaking Banner
Trump has only been giving ‘lip service’ to Black voters and they’re not buying it: ex-White House official
On MSNBC Saturday, former Trump White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman threw cold water on the president's efforts to win over Black voters ahead of the 2020 election.
"Let's go back, I worked in the Clinton White House as Deputy Associate Director of Personnel," said Newman. "When I met Donald Trump, he was a Democrat. His policies at the time aligned with my policies. Let's be clear on my track record. Donald Trump, some of the things he did after he got into office were not known to African-American voters. He did enjoy an 8 percent turnout for African-American votes, 13 percent among African-American men."
Latest Headlines
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe on running for office: ‘Never say never’
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Megan Rapinoe, her silvery hair streaked with hues of blue, let out a half-laugh when asked if she wanted to run for office.Rapinoe, the world soccer player of the year who has knelt in support of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and had a public spat last summer with President Donald Trump, sounded like a politician in response.“At this time, I don’t have any plans of running for office; that seems out of the question,” she said in an interview this week in San Jose at the Watermark Conference for Women Silicon Valley.Then came the teaser: “Never say never.”For now... (more…)
Latest Headlines
‘Smiles through the tears’: Parkland community still mourning 2 years after shooting
PARKLAND, Fla. — At a makeshift memorial site filled with flowers and painted rocks outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday afternoon, three young Parkland residents who were in elementary school two years ago sat side by side on a bench and remembered Jaime Guttenberg.The girls knew Guttenberg through dance, sharing a coach in the community, and they looked up to her. Emily Nagle, 13, said she would always make sure to take a picture with Guttenberg whenever she saw her at competitions.“I wanted to be like her as a dancer,” Nagle said.A couple miles up the road at Pine Trails P... (more…)